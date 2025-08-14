ETV Bharat / state

Cong Min, MLAs Meet Rajanna, BJP Leader Invites Him To Join Party

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader B Sriramulu has invited K N Rajanna, who was recently sacked as minister from the Congress government, to join the party along with his son and MLC Rajendra Rajanna, even as a state minister and some ruling party legislators met the MLA.

This group of Congress MLAs, along with Minister Satish Jarkiholi, met Rajanna at his residence on Wednesday and held discussions.

"The whole community (ST/Valmiki) and its leaders are with you, come to the BJP. You and your son come to the BJP. Myself, Shivanagouda Nayaka, Raju Gowda and all our leaders, we will welcome you into the party and ensure that you will get more respect than us in the party," Sriramulu said.

He said Rajanna was sacked for speaking the truth.

Rajanna, who was the Cooperative Minister, was removed from the cabinet on Monday, following directions from the Congress high command, according to party sources. His recent comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "vote theft" allegations during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls seem to have proved costly for him.

He had said that voter lists for the polls were prepared under the Congress government in Karnataka, and had questioned his own party as to why they didn't stop the irregularities then.

Meanwhile, Rajanna's supporters staged a protest in Tumakuru opposing his sacking from the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet.

Congress MLAs Raghumurthy, Basavanthappa, Anil Chikkamadhu, among others, met Rajanna along with Satish Jarkiholi and held discussions.