Exclusive | Congress Legislators Won't Take Oath Today As Mark Of Protest For J&K Statehood: G A Mir

Srinagar: Congress legislative party leader and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir Wednesday said that none of the six Congress legislators will take oath today before Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as a mark of "protest" for the restoration of the statehood.

"None of the six legislators will take oath today at SKICC before the L-G as it will be a mark of our protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not restoring statehood to the Jammu and Kashmir union territory," Mir told ETV Bharat.

He said that the Congress will support the NC government but will not take oath today, debunking reports of a rift with the NC over cabinet berths. "Cabinet berths are an internal matter of the NC-Congress alliance, but our main issue is the restoration of the statehood. We won't be part of the cabinet until the statehood is restored, but the six legislators will support the NC government," he said.

Mir clarified that the six Congress legislators will take oath for the assembly "as that is our own assembly" and does not belong to any party. Omar Abdullah is set to take oath today at 11.30 am as the first chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir UT which will be administered by Lieutenant Governor Sinha. Reports say that only NC's ministers will take oath for the eight-member cabinet besides Omar Abdullah as CM.