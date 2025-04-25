Congress Leaders Hail Rahul Gandhi's J&K Visit, Meeting With Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

New Delhi: Congress leaders on Friday hailed Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir and his meetings with those injured in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, stakeholders in the tourism sector, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha as indicators of a healing touch, conveying a sense of unity and showing commitment in helping the authorities deal with the crisis.

“Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. His visit to J&K was timely and provided a healing touch to the locals when he met those injured in the terror attack. Later, his meetings with the trade unions, taxi unions and hotel association members assured the various stakeholders in the tourism sector to carry on. The tourism sector has been hit by the terror attack. The intent of the attackers was to hit the tourism sector which supports millions of locals and is a key contributor to the state’s economy. The best way we can counter the plans of the perpetrators behind the attacks is to help the tourism sector return to normalcy,” Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha told ETV Bharat.

He said, “If we fall prey to the communal propaganda, the attackers would win. They had designed the attacks to sow communal discord. We must not let that happen. Instead, we must all stand united as Indians. The terror attack in Pahalgam is not a regional but a national issue. Every Indian has been affected by the incident and stands behind the people of J&K.”

The Rajya Sabha member further said Rahul's meeting with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, whose recent decisions had irked the J&K Congress leaders, also sent out a message of unity in the INDIA bloc.

“There may be political differences over some issues but the leader of Opposition supporting the chief minister was a positive sign. Omar Abdullah incidentally was not included in a high-level J&K security review chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Although internal security in the Union Territory comes directly under the Centre and not the state government, it would have been useful if an elected chief minister was also invited to the security review meeting. At least he could have provided some useful inputs,” said Tankha.

According to AICC secretary BM Sandeep, the terror attack aimed to disturb social harmony. “The Pahalgam incident was an attack on humanity and a shameful attempt to disrupt social harmony. We are all united against terrorism and will have to give a befitting reply to such hateful forces. Sometimes all you need is to stand there and say I am with you no matter what. And that’s what our leader does each time,” Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

He said Rahul delivered a clear and powerful message in the aftermath of the tragic incident. "He condemned the act of terror unequivocally and stood in solidarity with the victims, their families, and the people of the region. At a time when emotions were high and attempts were being made to divide us, his emphasis on unity, compassion, and collective strength was important. His meetings with the injured, the chief minister and the Lt Governor showed a commitment to listen, understand and support constructive action,” he added.