ETV Bharat / state

Congress Leader's Son Found Dead In Patna

Senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan's son was found dead in Patna on Monday.

Congress Leader's Son Found Dead In Patna
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 3, 2025, 4:15 PM IST

Patna: The son of senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan was found dead in Patna on Monday, police said. The body of Ayaan Ahmad Khan was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the official residence of his father, the Bihar Congress Legislature Party leader, in Sachiwalaya area here, a senior officer said.

Speaking to PTI, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Awkash Kumar said, "Senior officials along with forensic experts have reached the spot and are collecting scientific evidence. The matter is being investigated from all angles." The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said, adding that the exact cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

Khan is the MLA of Kadwa assembly seat in Katihar district. Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, in a post on X, said, "I am shocked by the news of the sudden death of Ayaan Ahmad Khan, son of Shakeel Ahmed Khan. My condolences are with his family. May God give strength to his family in this hour of grief and grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti."

Patna: The son of senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan was found dead in Patna on Monday, police said. The body of Ayaan Ahmad Khan was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the official residence of his father, the Bihar Congress Legislature Party leader, in Sachiwalaya area here, a senior officer said.

Speaking to PTI, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Awkash Kumar said, "Senior officials along with forensic experts have reached the spot and are collecting scientific evidence. The matter is being investigated from all angles." The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said, adding that the exact cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

Khan is the MLA of Kadwa assembly seat in Katihar district. Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, in a post on X, said, "I am shocked by the news of the sudden death of Ayaan Ahmad Khan, son of Shakeel Ahmed Khan. My condolences are with his family. May God give strength to his family in this hour of grief and grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHAKEEL AHMED KHANCONGRESS LEADERBIHARPATNACONGRESS LEADER SON DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.