Congress Leader's Son Found Dead In Patna

Patna: The son of senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan was found dead in Patna on Monday, police said. The body of Ayaan Ahmad Khan was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the official residence of his father, the Bihar Congress Legislature Party leader, in Sachiwalaya area here, a senior officer said.

Speaking to PTI, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Awkash Kumar said, "Senior officials along with forensic experts have reached the spot and are collecting scientific evidence. The matter is being investigated from all angles." The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said, adding that the exact cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

Khan is the MLA of Kadwa assembly seat in Katihar district. Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, in a post on X, said, "I am shocked by the news of the sudden death of Ayaan Ahmad Khan, son of Shakeel Ahmed Khan. My condolences are with his family. May God give strength to his family in this hour of grief and grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti."