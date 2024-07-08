Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Rae Bareli Today First Time After Winning Lok Sabha Seat

Rae Bareli: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is visiting Rae Bareli on Monday, his first visit after winning the Uttar Pradesh constituency. A congress leader said that Rahul Gandhi will reach Bhuyemou Guest House by evening and will meet party workers there. After spending the night at the guest house, he will hold a meeting with the district administration on Tuesday where he will take stock of the ongoing projects in his Lok Sabha constituency.

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit, the district administration Rae Bareli has swung into action to make preparations for his visit. The district administration is also preparing a booklet of the ongoing projects in Rae Bareli. Rae Bareli DM Harshita Mathur said that the chart of MP Rahul Gandhi's program has been received. He will come on Monday evening and stay at Bhuemau Guest House and is scheduled to return on Tuesday evening, the DM Rae Bareli said.

The state unit of the Congress party is also busy making preparations to receive Rahul Gandhi and welcome him. Amethi MP KL Sharma said that they have completed preparations for Rahul Gandhi's program in Rae Bareli. District President Pankaj Tiwari too said that they are ready to receive Rahul Gandhi and make his visit a success.