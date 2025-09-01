'Hydrogen Bomb Revelation On Vote Theft Coming Soon': Rahul On Final Day Of Yatra In Patna

Patna: The Voter Adhikar Yatra concluded in Patna on Monday with Congress leader warning of exploding a hydrogen bomb about ‘vote chori’ (theft of votes), after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to show his face to the country.
“We showed our ‘atom bomb’ at the Mahadevapura assembly constituency under the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) people should now get ready because the ‘hydrogen bomb’ is coming,” Rahul said while addressing a public meeting at the culmination of the yatra.
“The truth of your ‘vote chori’ is going to be exposed before the entire nation. I am guaranteeing that Narendra Modi will not be able to show his face to the country after the hydrogen bomb,” Rahul added.
The Congress leader’s statement indicated that he was planning further revelations with regard to his allegations about the BJP and its allies indulging in sealing the votes. He had previously threatened to unveil an ‘atom bomb’, which courted controversy, but was followed up with claims about irregularities and inclusion of fake voters in Mahadevapura.
Rahul, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, asserted that those who killed Mahatma Gandhi were now killing democracy and the Constitution, and vowed not to let it happen.
“This is the reason that we conducted this yatra. We named it Voter Adhikar Yatra because the election was stolen from the Congress, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra by adding one crore voters after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and before the Assembly polls. This happened despite our vote share staying the same as in the Lok Sabha polls,” Rahul added.
The Grand Old Party MP from the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh cautioned the audience that theft of votes also meant the theft of rights, reservation, employment, education, democracy, and the future of the youths.
“They will not just steal your votes, but will also take away your ration card and land, and give it to Adani and Ambani,” Rahul said. The yatra resumed on its final day with a ‘Gandhi to Ambedkar’ march and a public meeting amid the surge of participants who arrived from different parts of the state.
The grand finale turned into a star-studded affair with senior leaders from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) joining it to highlight their unity.
Prominent among those who participated in the yatra included Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, CPI general secretary D Raja’s wife Annie Raja, CPM general secretary MA Baby, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, and TMC MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, CPIML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni, and Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar, who had accompanied Rahul throughout the 16-day, 1300km yatra, were also present.
The march was named ‘Gandhi to Ambedkar’ because it started from the historic Gandhi Maidan with Rahul and other leaders paying floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue and was to end with garlanding BR Ambedkar’s statue near the Patna high court, followed by a public meeting.
However, the police stopped the march at the Duck Bungalow crossing, which is the nerve centre of traffic in Patna. The Opposition leaders also chose to address the people from a makeshift dais there instead of entering into a confrontation with the local administration.
Though the senior Indian leaders moved in an ‘open-top’ vehicle, many chose to march with the people who milled around in the scorching heat. A large number of men and women had gathered around the venue and along the route since the morning, carrying the flags of their respective parties, and had been waiting for the yatra since early morning.
Many of the participants carried white flags stamped with ‘vote chor, gaddi chhor’ and waved them vigorously while chanting it as a slogan as well. Many groups came with music bands and marched with drum beats.
Nand Kishore Singh, an RJD supporter who arrived from Ramgarhwa in East Champaran district, asserted that the “yatra will ensure more seats to the INDIA bloc in the forthcoming Assembly polls, which will in turn help Tejashwi form his own government.”
