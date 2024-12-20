ED Raids Ex-Congress MLA Niranjan Patnaik's Properties Amid Money Laundering Probe

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided properties linked to former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Niranjan Patnaik as part of a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The raids were conducted at five places including Patnaik’s residences in Nayapalli and Forest Park in Bhubaneswar, a farmhouse in Sisupalgarh, an office in Mancheswar, and a property in Rourkela.
According to ED sources, the investigation pertains to financial transactions involving Patnaik and his family. Officials also searched a company linked to his brother who operates a mining business.
The raids began at around 11 a.m. at Patnaik’s Nayapalli residence, where ED officials accompanied by Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, conducted searches and documented valuables. Family members and staff were reportedly questioned during the operation.
Simultaneously, other ED teams raided Patnaik’s Forest Park residence, the farmhouse in Sisupalgarh, and the Mancheswar office. Properties linked to his sons and brother were also searched. The raids concluded around 6 pm.
While the ED is yet to provide detailed information, initial reports suggest the investigation involves financial irregularities in Patnaik’s family businesses, including luxury car showrooms and mining operations.
The entire nation is witnessing the BJP’s vendetta politics. From filing multiple baseless cases against Rahul Gandhi to fabricating lies, their desperation is on full display.— Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) December 20, 2024
Instead of targeting opposition leaders, Amit Shah must take responsibility for his disgraceful…
Niranjan Patnaik, on Friday morning, criticized the BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah on social media. In a tweet on social media platform X, he alleged that the BJP was engaging in divisive politics, specifically targeting opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi. Patnaik also accused Shah of disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a claim he reiterated in a Facebook post two days earlier.
However, no statement has been issued by Niranjan Patnaik or his family. A senior ED official indicated that further details would be disclosed after completing the probe.
