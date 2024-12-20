ETV Bharat / state

ED Raids Ex-Congress MLA Niranjan Patnaik's Properties Amid Money Laundering Probe

The ED conducted simultaneous raids on several properties linked to former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Niranjan Patnaik over alleged financial irregularities.

ED Raids Ex-Congress MLA Niranjan Patnaik's Properties
Former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik's house (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided properties linked to former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Niranjan Patnaik as part of a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The raids were conducted at five places including Patnaik’s residences in Nayapalli and Forest Park in Bhubaneswar, a farmhouse in Sisupalgarh, an office in Mancheswar, and a property in Rourkela.

According to ED sources, the investigation pertains to financial transactions involving Patnaik and his family. Officials also searched a company linked to his brother who operates a mining business.

The raids began at around 11 a.m. at Patnaik’s Nayapalli residence, where ED officials accompanied by Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, conducted searches and documented valuables. Family members and staff were reportedly questioned during the operation.

Simultaneously, other ED teams raided Patnaik’s Forest Park residence, the farmhouse in Sisupalgarh, and the Mancheswar office. Properties linked to his sons and brother were also searched. The raids concluded around 6 pm.

While the ED is yet to provide detailed information, initial reports suggest the investigation involves financial irregularities in Patnaik’s family businesses, including luxury car showrooms and mining operations.

Niranjan Patnaik, on Friday morning, criticized the BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah on social media. In a tweet on social media platform X, he alleged that the BJP was engaging in divisive politics, specifically targeting opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi. Patnaik also accused Shah of disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a claim he reiterated in a Facebook post two days earlier.

However, no statement has been issued by Niranjan Patnaik or his family. A senior ED official indicated that further details would be disclosed after completing the probe.

Read More

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided properties linked to former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Niranjan Patnaik as part of a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The raids were conducted at five places including Patnaik’s residences in Nayapalli and Forest Park in Bhubaneswar, a farmhouse in Sisupalgarh, an office in Mancheswar, and a property in Rourkela.

According to ED sources, the investigation pertains to financial transactions involving Patnaik and his family. Officials also searched a company linked to his brother who operates a mining business.

The raids began at around 11 a.m. at Patnaik’s Nayapalli residence, where ED officials accompanied by Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, conducted searches and documented valuables. Family members and staff were reportedly questioned during the operation.

Simultaneously, other ED teams raided Patnaik’s Forest Park residence, the farmhouse in Sisupalgarh, and the Mancheswar office. Properties linked to his sons and brother were also searched. The raids concluded around 6 pm.

While the ED is yet to provide detailed information, initial reports suggest the investigation involves financial irregularities in Patnaik’s family businesses, including luxury car showrooms and mining operations.

Niranjan Patnaik, on Friday morning, criticized the BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah on social media. In a tweet on social media platform X, he alleged that the BJP was engaging in divisive politics, specifically targeting opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi. Patnaik also accused Shah of disrespecting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a claim he reiterated in a Facebook post two days earlier.

However, no statement has been issued by Niranjan Patnaik or his family. A senior ED official indicated that further details would be disclosed after completing the probe.

Read More

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ED RAIDS CONGRESS LEADER ODISHAMONEY LAUNDERINGEX OPCC PRESIDENT NIRANJAN PATNAIKRAHUL GANDHIED RAIDS EX CONGRESS MLA PROPERTIES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.