ED Raids Ex-Congress MLA Niranjan Patnaik's Properties Amid Money Laundering Probe

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided properties linked to former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Niranjan Patnaik as part of a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The raids were conducted at five places including Patnaik’s residences in Nayapalli and Forest Park in Bhubaneswar, a farmhouse in Sisupalgarh, an office in Mancheswar, and a property in Rourkela.

According to ED sources, the investigation pertains to financial transactions involving Patnaik and his family. Officials also searched a company linked to his brother who operates a mining business.

The raids began at around 11 a.m. at Patnaik’s Nayapalli residence, where ED officials accompanied by Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, conducted searches and documented valuables. Family members and staff were reportedly questioned during the operation.

Simultaneously, other ED teams raided Patnaik’s Forest Park residence, the farmhouse in Sisupalgarh, and the Mancheswar office. Properties linked to his sons and brother were also searched. The raids concluded around 6 pm.