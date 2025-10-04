ETV Bharat / state

Congress Leader K C Venugopal Rejects Speculation Over CM Change In Karnataka

Bengaluru: Dismissing speculations about a possible change in chief minister in Karnataka later this year, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal has asserted that the Congress is fully capable of handling decisions regarding state leadership.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The Indian National Congress is capable enough to decide what should happen in our party. Please leave that decision to our party. You don’t worry. Whenever a decision is needed, the party is capable enough to take that decision, that’s all".

Responding to queries from reporters about the speculation, on Friday, he said, "You people are having only one agenda whenever I come here only this question of five years, 2.5 years..." His remarks came in the backdrop of continued speculation in political circles about the leadership change in Karnataka.

Congress MLA from Kunigal H D Ranganath and former Mandya MP L R Shivarame Gowda on Wednesday renewed the debate by claiming that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will become the next CM of the state.