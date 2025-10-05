ETV Bharat / state

Congress Leader, His Brother Assaulted During Durga Idol Immersion In Chhattisgarh

Surguja: A Congress leader and brother were grievously injured while the former's son escaped unhurt after being attacked by assailants during the Durga idol immersion ceremony in Chhattisgarh's Surguja, police said. Police have registered a zero FIR in connection with the assault, said to have taken place on October 3.

The victims have been identified as Dilip Dhar, District Secretary of the Congress Party and his brother Rajendra Dhar. Dilip's son Deepesh escaped the attack.

Dilip said that he and his brother and son were returning to the Sonwahi dam under Latori police post limits after immersing the Durga idol when 15-20 assailants armed with sharp weapons attacked them. Dilip said he had called his brother and son from the spot after learning that the assailants were planning to attack him. Dilip identified some of the assailants as Vishal Majumdar, Amar Pandey, Kamal Pandey, Vineet Bose, Vishal Ghosh, Pawan Vishwas, and Ujjwal.

Dilip said that when he arrived at the Gandhinagar police station in an injured state to lodge a complaint, he shockingly found Shubhajit Mandal, an aide of the accused, already present at the police station to lodge a complaint against them. Dilip and his brother were later shifted to the Ambikapur Medical College for treatment. Following his complaint, the Gandhinagar police have registered a zero FIR while further investigation is underway.