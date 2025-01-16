ETV Bharat / state

Congress Leader Dies After Being Hit By Bus In Kerala's Alappuzha

A 70-year-old Congress Leader M R Ravi died on Thursday when a speeding bus hit him while he was on morning walk near Poochakkal area.

By PTI

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 1:52 PM IST

Alappuzha: A local Congress leader died near Poochakkal here on Thursday after being hit by a private bus while he was out for a morning walk, police said.

Seventy-year-old M R Ravi, an executive committee member of the Alappuzha District Congress Committee (DCC), was hit by the speeding bus while he was standing near a bus stop, an officer of Poochakkal police station said.

Ravi died on the way to the hospital, the officer said. The incident occurred around 7 am, he said. A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered, police said.

