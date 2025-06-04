Congress Leader Brijmohan Singh Jailed Over Objectionable Remarks Against PM Modi, Mobile Phone Seized For Forensic Test

Durg: Police on Tuesday night arrested senior Congress leader and former SADA vice-president Brijmohan Singh for allegedly making indecent and derogatory comments on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wednesday morning, Singh was produced in the court, from where he was sent to Durg Central Jail on judicial remand.

Brijmohan Singh found himself in trouble after he shared a post, in which he has used objectionable language against PM Modi, which went viral on social media. The comments drew massive ire from BJP workers and leaders who launched protest at Vaishali Nagar police station demanding stringent action against Singh.

On the basis of a complaint, police initiated an investigation and took Singh into custody late last night. After a preliminary probe, Singh was kept at Bhilai Nagar police station for security reasons. Police have also seized his mobile phone, using which he had made objectionable comments against the Prime Minister. The accused was produced in court Wednesday morning under tight police security.

"Accused Brijmohan Singh was arrested last night on the basis of a complaint lodged at Vaishali Nagar police station. Today, he was produced in the court and sent to jail. More evidence will be collected after forensic examination of his mobile phone," said senior police official Padmashree Tanwar.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders condemned Singh's remarks and said such indecent language and behavior is not expected from a senior leader. "Strictest action should be taken against those who make such comments, so that public representatives or party leaders do not indulge in such irresponsible acts in the future," said BJP leader Madan Sen.