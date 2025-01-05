‘Journalists Being Silenced’: Congress Leader Bhupesh Baghel Accuses Chhattisgarh Govt Of Intimidation

Bemetara: Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for allegedly failing to protect journalists in the state. His remarks come following the murder of a journalist from Bijapur district, Mukesh Chandrakar.
“The murder is a clear message from the BJP government that if anyone exposes their corruption, he or she will be killed. The journalists are being silenced for questioning the government’s wrongdoing,” Baghel said during a visit to the Bemetara district, where he participated in a program to mark Guru Ghasidas Jayanti.
Baghel’s More Allegations Against Government
Citing a previous incident, Baghel said the way the Jaitkham, a revered religious symbol for the Satnami community, was damaged in Girodpuri village in June last year exposed the BJP government.
“The community demanded a CBI inquiry so that the real culprit could be caught. However, the government did not conduct a CBI probe, and the accused has not been caught to date,” he said, alleging that the government instead jailed hundreds of youth of the Satnami community.
“Whoever raises a voice against this government will be crushed; this is the message being given,” the former chief minister said.
Outrage Over Journalist's Murder
Mukesh's body was found in a septic tank on Friday, two days after he went missing. The tank was built on the property of the accused, Suresh Chandrakar. Following the murder, the body was allegedly placed in the tank and cemented.
The incident sent shockwaves across Chhattisgarh and sparked widespread outrage and condemnation, prompting the police to arrest the accused, Suresh Chandrakar, a contractor and Mukesh's relative.
However, the incident triggered growing concerns about the safety of journalists in Chhattisgarh. Several journalist associations and organisations condemned the murder and demanded justice for Mukesh and greater protection for journalists in the state.
“The government must take immediate action to ensure the safety of journalists. We will not tolerate any attempts to silence us," said a spokesperson for the Chhattisgarh Journalists' Association.
SIT Investigation The Matter
Meanwhile, the police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder, with state Home Minister Vijay Sharma promising a speedy trial and strict punishment for the culprits.
“We will try everything to ensure justice for Mukesh Chandrakar, but Congress should reveal how the accused became a member of the party. They cannot ignore these allegations,” he said.
