ETV Bharat / state

‘Journalists Being Silenced’: Congress Leader Bhupesh Baghel Accuses Chhattisgarh Govt Of Intimidation

the former chief minister has fiercely attacked the CM Vishnu Deo Sai-led government on many issues including the safety of journalists.

‘Being Silenced’: Congress’s Bhupesh Baghel Accuses Chhattisgarh Govt Of Failing To Protect Journalists
Collage of slain journalist Mukesh Chandrakar (L) and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel (ETV Bharat/ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 47 minutes ago

Bemetara: Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for allegedly failing to protect journalists in the state. His remarks come following the murder of a journalist from Bijapur district, Mukesh Chandrakar.

“The murder is a clear message from the BJP government that if anyone exposes their corruption, he or she will be killed. The journalists are being silenced for questioning the government’s wrongdoing,” Baghel said during a visit to the Bemetara district, where he participated in a program to mark Guru Ghasidas Jayanti.

Baghel’s More Allegations Against Government

Citing a previous incident, Baghel said the way the Jaitkham, a revered religious symbol for the Satnami community, was damaged in Girodpuri village in June last year exposed the BJP government.

“The community demanded a CBI inquiry so that the real culprit could be caught. However, the government did not conduct a CBI probe, and the accused has not been caught to date,” he said, alleging that the government instead jailed hundreds of youth of the Satnami community.

“Whoever raises a voice against this government will be crushed; this is the message being given,” the former chief minister said.

Outrage Over Journalist's Murder

Mukesh's body was found in a septic tank on Friday, two days after he went missing. The tank was built on the property of the accused, Suresh Chandrakar. Following the murder, the body was allegedly placed in the tank and cemented.

The incident sent shockwaves across Chhattisgarh and sparked widespread outrage and condemnation, prompting the police to arrest the accused, Suresh Chandrakar, a contractor and Mukesh's relative.

However, the incident triggered growing concerns about the safety of journalists in Chhattisgarh. Several journalist associations and organisations condemned the murder and demanded justice for Mukesh and greater protection for journalists in the state.

“The government must take immediate action to ensure the safety of journalists. We will not tolerate any attempts to silence us," said a spokesperson for the Chhattisgarh Journalists' Association.

SIT Investigation The Matter

Meanwhile, the police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder, with state Home Minister Vijay Sharma promising a speedy trial and strict punishment for the culprits.

“We will try everything to ensure justice for Mukesh Chandrakar, but Congress should reveal how the accused became a member of the party. They cannot ignore these allegations,” he said.

Read More

  1. Bastar Journalist Murder: SIT Formed To Probe Case, Main Accused Identified
  2. Body Of Missing Chhattisgarh Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar Found In Septic Tank; 'Culprit Will Not Be Spared,' Says CM

Bemetara: Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for allegedly failing to protect journalists in the state. His remarks come following the murder of a journalist from Bijapur district, Mukesh Chandrakar.

“The murder is a clear message from the BJP government that if anyone exposes their corruption, he or she will be killed. The journalists are being silenced for questioning the government’s wrongdoing,” Baghel said during a visit to the Bemetara district, where he participated in a program to mark Guru Ghasidas Jayanti.

Baghel’s More Allegations Against Government

Citing a previous incident, Baghel said the way the Jaitkham, a revered religious symbol for the Satnami community, was damaged in Girodpuri village in June last year exposed the BJP government.

“The community demanded a CBI inquiry so that the real culprit could be caught. However, the government did not conduct a CBI probe, and the accused has not been caught to date,” he said, alleging that the government instead jailed hundreds of youth of the Satnami community.

“Whoever raises a voice against this government will be crushed; this is the message being given,” the former chief minister said.

Outrage Over Journalist's Murder

Mukesh's body was found in a septic tank on Friday, two days after he went missing. The tank was built on the property of the accused, Suresh Chandrakar. Following the murder, the body was allegedly placed in the tank and cemented.

The incident sent shockwaves across Chhattisgarh and sparked widespread outrage and condemnation, prompting the police to arrest the accused, Suresh Chandrakar, a contractor and Mukesh's relative.

However, the incident triggered growing concerns about the safety of journalists in Chhattisgarh. Several journalist associations and organisations condemned the murder and demanded justice for Mukesh and greater protection for journalists in the state.

“The government must take immediate action to ensure the safety of journalists. We will not tolerate any attempts to silence us," said a spokesperson for the Chhattisgarh Journalists' Association.

SIT Investigation The Matter

Meanwhile, the police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder, with state Home Minister Vijay Sharma promising a speedy trial and strict punishment for the culprits.

“We will try everything to ensure justice for Mukesh Chandrakar, but Congress should reveal how the accused became a member of the party. They cannot ignore these allegations,” he said.

Read More

  1. Bastar Journalist Murder: SIT Formed To Probe Case, Main Accused Identified
  2. Body Of Missing Chhattisgarh Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar Found In Septic Tank; 'Culprit Will Not Be Spared,' Says CM

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BJP GOVERNMENTBHUPESH BAGHEL TARGETS BJP GOVTJOURNALIST MURDERED IN CHHATTISGARHJOURNALIST MUKESH CHANDRAKAR MURDERBAGHEL ACCUSES CHHATTISGARH GOVT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.