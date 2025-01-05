ETV Bharat / state

‘Journalists Being Silenced’: Congress Leader Bhupesh Baghel Accuses Chhattisgarh Govt Of Intimidation

Bemetara: Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for allegedly failing to protect journalists in the state. His remarks come following the murder of a journalist from Bijapur district, Mukesh Chandrakar.

“The murder is a clear message from the BJP government that if anyone exposes their corruption, he or she will be killed. The journalists are being silenced for questioning the government’s wrongdoing,” Baghel said during a visit to the Bemetara district, where he participated in a program to mark Guru Ghasidas Jayanti.

Baghel’s More Allegations Against Government

Citing a previous incident, Baghel said the way the Jaitkham, a revered religious symbol for the Satnami community, was damaged in Girodpuri village in June last year exposed the BJP government.

“The community demanded a CBI inquiry so that the real culprit could be caught. However, the government did not conduct a CBI probe, and the accused has not been caught to date,” he said, alleging that the government instead jailed hundreds of youth of the Satnami community.

“Whoever raises a voice against this government will be crushed; this is the message being given,” the former chief minister said.

Outrage Over Journalist's Murder