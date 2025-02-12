Ashok Gehlot Hits Back At AAP Over Delhi Assembly Election Defeat, Blames Party For Vote Splitting In Other States

Jaipur: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), after losing power in Delhi, accused Congress of splitting its votes, which allegedly led to their defeat in several constituencies. In response, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has rejected the allegations, calling them 'baseless' and accusing AAP of doing the same in other states.

Gehlot took to X, asserting that AAP's claims regarding Congress' role in their Delhi loss were unfounded. He argued that AAP had contested elections in Gujarat, Goa, and Uttarakhand, where Congress was in a strong position and the BJP was struggling. He said that AAP's entry in these states only resulted in vote splitting, harming Congress' prospects.

Gehlot said, "AAP contested elections in these states only to cut Congress votes." He further claimed that many AAP candidates who contested in these states either lost or later joined other parties, including the BJP, further implying that AAP's real aim was to undermine Congress.

Gehlot also said that, despite the accusations, Congress has been laying the groundwork for the future in Delhi, where it contested the Assembly elections independently. "I am confident Congress will play the role of the main opposition in Delhi and prepare for future elections, " he said.

Both Congress and AAP fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together as part of the 'INDI Alliance'. However, they could not reach an agreement on seat-sharing for the Delhi and Haryana elections, eventually opting to contest separately.

Analysis of the Delhi Assembly results reveals that Congress candidates secured more votes than AAP candidates in 13-14 constituencies, contributing to AAP's losses. However, despite this, Congress candidates failed to secure deposits in over 65 seats.