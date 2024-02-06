Loading...

Congress Leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam Invites CM Yogi For 'Kalki Peetha' Foundation Ceremony

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 15 hours ago

Congress leader, Acharya Pramod Krishnam addressing the media personnel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been invited to the 'Kalki Peetha' Foundation ceremony by Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam. The Congress leader met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow in that regard.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Veteran Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Tuesday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The Congress leader has invited the Chief Minister to 'Kalki Peetha' Foundation ceremony. After the meeting, the Congress leader said," I had come here to invite Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the foundation ceremony of Kalki Peeth."

"Joining BJP is not a crime. But I am not in the BJP right now. Politics is a game of possibilities and not received any offer from the Bharatiya Janata Party. No one knows what will happen in the future", he said.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam is the Peethadhishwar of Kalki Dham and the foundation day of this Dham will be celebrated on February 20. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top personalities are likely to participate. The Congress leader said that when he contested the elections from Lucknow against the then Home Minister Rajnath Singh, he did not know that the people here would give so much love.

Notably, these days Acharya Pramod Krishnam's closeness to BJP is continuously increasing. All the senior Congress leaders had refused to come to the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony, but Acharya Pramod Krishnam participated in the programme with full faith. Apart from this, his love for the Bharatiya Janata Party is visible in his statements in favour of the construction of the Ram Temple.

