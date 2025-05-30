ETV Bharat / state

Congress' Jai Hind Yatra More Like Jai Pakistan Yatra: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday lashed out at the Congress for its leaders' questions and jibes at the government following the conflict with Pakistan, and alleged that the opposition party's ongoing 'Jai Hind Yatra' looks more like "Jai Pakistan Yatra".

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters that senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, have often asked about the number of aircraft India lost in the conflict, and accused Jairam Ramesh of equating MPs travelling abroad as members of all-party delegations with terrorists.

Gandhi never asked about the details of terror sites and air bases destroyed in Pakistan but his party has enquired about the losses of Indian jets more frequently than the neighbouring country, he said.

These leaders are like "babbar" (warrior) of Pakistan, he said, adding that they are gabbar of India, invoking the villain of iconic film Sholay, and added they will meet the same fate as the bandit did in the hands of heroes Jai and Veeru.

"Gabbar's defeat is certain due to India's jai (glory) and veerta (valour)." He noted that even Congress MPs are part of the seven all-party delegations currently on a visit to world capitals to put across India's stand following the Pahalgam terror attack and its punitive strikes against Pakistan.

These Congress MPs are doing a good job as the delegations are strongly projecting India's stand but Ramesh in one breath is comparing them to terrorists, he said.

The Congress chief spokesperson had said on Thursday that the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack are roaming and so are these MPs abroad.

Patra cited controversial statements of a number of Congress leaders, including some questioning military conflict with Pakistan and the suspension of Indus Water Treaty, since after the Pahalgam attack. He said the opposition party might have claimed that it is with the government on the issue but it is lowering the morale of armed forces from the very beginning.

The Congress should suspend its Jai Hind Yatra, which is more like Jai Pakistan Yatra, and instead consult with Pakistan and hold a joint press conference, he said, claiming that Gandhi has been quoted frequently in Pakistan.

With the Congress increasingly turning caustic at its MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading the multi-party delegation to the US and four other countries, for his stout defence of the government's actions, Patra said the party is divided into two factions.