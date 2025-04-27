ETV Bharat / state

Congress Is Telangana’s 'First Villain', Says KCR At BRS Silver Jubilee Meeting

Warangal: BRS President K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) strongly attacked the Congress party at the BRS Silver Jubilee meeting at Elkaturthi village, Warangal, Telangana. Speaking to party workers, he said, "From now on, I will come out and fight for everyone." He called the Congress party the "first villain" of Telangana — in the past, present and future.

KCR said it was Jawaharlal Nehru who forced Telangana to merge with Andhra in 1956. He also blamed Congress for suppressing the 1969 Telangana movement.

Highlighting the achievements of the BRS government, KCR said, "We built a strong Telangana by completing projects like Kaleshwaram, helping farmers grow crops like in Punjab." He talked about schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, which were started to support farmers.

He accused Congress leaders of making big promises before elections, like giving double pensions, free scooties for students, and waiving farm loans. He said these promises were false and reminded people that BRS had always supported farmers, even buying wet grains.

KCR questioned why land prices have fallen and why farmers are struggling now. He said poor people's homes are being demolished in the name of development and warned that Telangana is slipping back to the situation before 2014.