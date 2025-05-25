Ranchi: The Congress party has found that around 70 block presidents in Jharkhand are either missing or completely inactive, highlighting a severe organisational deficit at the grassroots.

Top functionaries alleged that the missing individuals have cut off all communication with the party. “They are not responding to calls from the Congress Connect Centre, nor are they in contact with their respective district presidents. Following this, the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee has initiated the process of replacing them.

Jharkhand Congress State President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh told ETV Bharat that to strengthen the party’s structure at the block level, the party is now seeking to appoint new and committed workers in these blocks. “Each district president has been asked to recommend three names from their district for consideration. In those blocks where the Congress presidents are inactive or missing, new state presidents will soon be appointed,” he said.

Congress Identifies 70 'Missing' Block Presidents In Jharkhand, Begins Replacement Process (ETV Bharat)

“Every block must have a 12-member Congress team, consisting of one president, two vice-presidents, and nine general secretaries,” he said.

Connect Centre flags ‘Paper Presidents’

The issue of missing block presidents was raised by Connect Centre—set up to improve internal communication in Congress-ruled states—as out of the 323 organisational blocks, nearly 21% are affected, and it raised questions over the role of district presidents as well.

“When these block presidents were not seen at party programmes, the headquarters was informed. Initially, it was assumed they were absent due to personal reasons. However, when the Connect Centre also failed to reach them, the party concluded these individuals were completely out of touch. This prompted their removal and the start of a fresh appointment process,” Congress spokesperson Jagdish Sahu said.