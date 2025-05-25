ETV Bharat / state

Congress Identifies 70 'Missing' Block Presidents In Jharkhand, Begins Replacement Process

Top functionaries alleged that the individuals have cut off all communication with the party, and are not responding to calls from the Congress Connect Centre.

Congress Identifies 70 'Missing' Block Presidents In Jharkhand, Begins Replacement Process
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2025 at 6:59 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ranchi: The Congress party has found that around 70 block presidents in Jharkhand are either missing or completely inactive, highlighting a severe organisational deficit at the grassroots.

Top functionaries alleged that the missing individuals have cut off all communication with the party. “They are not responding to calls from the Congress Connect Centre, nor are they in contact with their respective district presidents. Following this, the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee has initiated the process of replacing them.

Jharkhand Congress State President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh told ETV Bharat that to strengthen the party’s structure at the block level, the party is now seeking to appoint new and committed workers in these blocks. “Each district president has been asked to recommend three names from their district for consideration. In those blocks where the Congress presidents are inactive or missing, new state presidents will soon be appointed,” he said.

Congress Identifies 70 'Missing' Block Presidents In Jharkhand, Begins Replacement Process (ETV Bharat)

“Every block must have a 12-member Congress team, consisting of one president, two vice-presidents, and nine general secretaries,” he said.

Connect Centre flags ‘Paper Presidents’

The issue of missing block presidents was raised by Connect Centre—set up to improve internal communication in Congress-ruled states—as out of the 323 organisational blocks, nearly 21% are affected, and it raised questions over the role of district presidents as well.

“When these block presidents were not seen at party programmes, the headquarters was informed. Initially, it was assumed they were absent due to personal reasons. However, when the Connect Centre also failed to reach them, the party concluded these individuals were completely out of touch. This prompted their removal and the start of a fresh appointment process,” Congress spokesperson Jagdish Sahu said.

Read More

  1. Punjab Bye-Election: Congress, AAP, SAD Name Candidates; All Eyes On BJP
  2. Jharkhand Congress Discusses Strategies For Upcoming Budget Session Of Assembly

Ranchi: The Congress party has found that around 70 block presidents in Jharkhand are either missing or completely inactive, highlighting a severe organisational deficit at the grassroots.

Top functionaries alleged that the missing individuals have cut off all communication with the party. “They are not responding to calls from the Congress Connect Centre, nor are they in contact with their respective district presidents. Following this, the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee has initiated the process of replacing them.

Jharkhand Congress State President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh told ETV Bharat that to strengthen the party’s structure at the block level, the party is now seeking to appoint new and committed workers in these blocks. “Each district president has been asked to recommend three names from their district for consideration. In those blocks where the Congress presidents are inactive or missing, new state presidents will soon be appointed,” he said.

Congress Identifies 70 'Missing' Block Presidents In Jharkhand, Begins Replacement Process (ETV Bharat)

“Every block must have a 12-member Congress team, consisting of one president, two vice-presidents, and nine general secretaries,” he said.

Connect Centre flags ‘Paper Presidents’

The issue of missing block presidents was raised by Connect Centre—set up to improve internal communication in Congress-ruled states—as out of the 323 organisational blocks, nearly 21% are affected, and it raised questions over the role of district presidents as well.

“When these block presidents were not seen at party programmes, the headquarters was informed. Initially, it was assumed they were absent due to personal reasons. However, when the Connect Centre also failed to reach them, the party concluded these individuals were completely out of touch. This prompted their removal and the start of a fresh appointment process,” Congress spokesperson Jagdish Sahu said.

Read More

  1. Punjab Bye-Election: Congress, AAP, SAD Name Candidates; All Eyes On BJP
  2. Jharkhand Congress Discusses Strategies For Upcoming Budget Session Of Assembly

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RANCHIJHARKHAND PRADESH CONGRESSMISSING CONGRESS BLOCK PRESIDENTS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.