Congress Holds Protest In Jammu Against Amit Shah's Ambedkar Remarks, Demands His Resignation

Jammu: Dozens of Congress leaders and workers on Thursday held a strong protest against the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his alleged remarks against BR Ambedkar and demanded his resignation.

The protest was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) outside the party office at Shaheedi Chowk here. It was led by the JKPCC working presidents Raman Bhalla and Tara Chand.

Speaking on the occasion, Chand condemned the home minister’s remarks about the father of the Indian constitution, Ambedkar, saying, “Amit Shah has made derogatory remarks against Ambedkar, which is not acceptable."

“The Constitution given by BR Ambedkar is the best one, and it was due to this Constitution that everyone got the right to vote, and it is because of this Constitution that anyone can practice religion as per his or her belief,” he said. “It is because of this Constitution that the present government is in office. When they need the votes of Dalits, they bring the same Constitution.”

Bhalla also demanded Shah’s resignation over the remarks and condemned the government's move not to allow Rahul Gandhi inside the parliament. “The government didn't allow Rahul Gandhi to enter the parliament where he was set to raise the issue. This is the clear indication of how frustrated the government is,” he added.

During a debate in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Shah said that Congress has made it fashionable to take Ambedkar as a name repeatedly. “They would have got the heaven for seven lives had they taken the name of God instead of Ambedkar," Shah had said.

This statement has provoked the Congress party, and today they held a nationwide protest against Shah and demanded his resignation.