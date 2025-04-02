Congress Holds Mega Rally Over Land And Job Security In Ladakh

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: The District Congress Committee in Leh organised a mega rally on Wednesday over issues related to land and job security in Ladakh.

Throughout the rally, speakers voiced their frustrations over land allotment processes, recruitment delays and the perceived lack of consultation with the local community on key development projects. Among the issues raised were the government's handling of land for solar energy projects, stagnation in public sector recruitment, and the freezing of essential powers held by the Council.

Rigzin Namgyal, President of the District Congress Committee, said, "The mega rally was organised to address issues related to land and recruitment, as we believe these are the needs of the hour. We felt it was important to inform the public about the issues. Specifically, it was a message to the UT administration and the LAHDC to find a solution to the issues we’ve raised in a timely manner. Otherwise, it will be too late to rectify things."

He continued, “We are not against solar energy projects, but wherever there is potential, locals must be included in the decision-making process. What happened is that on February 15, the Secretary of Power Development and New and Renewable Energy issued a notice. After that, the concerned authority directed the Revenue Department to identify 649.55 square kms of land for authentication and to begin the allotment process. However, we do not know whether the Council was aware of this or not. If they were, they should have raised the issue. We have tried to raise the question of whether they discussed the matter. If not, how are they undermining the authority of the Council? Without consulting the locals, they have identified land and started the allotment process.”

Smanla Dorje Nurboo, Councillor Saspol, LAHDC, Leh, said, “In the financial year 2024-25, more than Rs 13 crore has been spent on the Lieutenant Governor's residence in Ladakh. I filed an RTI a few months ago, and they responded to my query. They justify the expenditure by saying they are constructing a guest house and presidential suite, among other things, including a 50 lakh greenhouse. The main entrance gate of the residence costs Rs 1.36 crore. To irrigate the flowers and apricot trees that have been planted there, they built a pond that costs Rs 3. 60 crore. Essentially, it is supposed to be an irrigation pond, but in reality, it is a swimming pool, and is located within the compound of the residence. I believe this is a misuse of funds by the administration. The ruling party is not raising any questions about this. However, our main agenda is land and jobs, and we have shown the proof to the people.”

Locals at the rally (ETV Bharat)

He continued, “As the Opposition, it is our duty to alert the ruling party. It is our responsibility to inform the people about jobs and land. Since Ladakh became a UT, land allotment has stopped. The renewal of land leases is not happening, settlements are not being established, and we have tried to awaken and alert the people. We hope that the ruling party will take action and convey the message to the Centre that the people of Ladakh have united once again and we need to take action.”

Gurmet Dorjey, Former EC of Korzok, LAHDC, Leh, said, “The Skyangchuthang area, which is a grazing land for nomads, has been designated for a solar project by the government without consulting the locals. If the land is taken, I believe that around 30,000 to 50,000 livestock will suffer. Additionally, the nomads graze their livestock there for 6-8 months, and its loss will create a shortage of grazing land for them. If they had consulted the locals, we could have looked for alternative land. We are not against solar energy, but without consulting the nomads, it seems like someone has to sacrifice for the benefit of others, which is unjustified.”

“In the first phase, 20,000 acres (1.60 lakh kanals) of land, and in the second phase, around 28,000 acres. In total, they have earmarked 48,000 acres (3.84 lakh kanals) for the solar plant. Without consulting the nomads, they are conducting soil testing. In the last week of August, a meeting was held between the authorities and the locals, where it was stated that if the locals do not agree, the land will not be acquired. The locals have said no to this, but we later found out that borewells had already been dug at the site. There is a lot of confusion among the people,” added Dorjey.

Tundup Thinles, former president of All Ladakh Unemployed Youth Association (ALUYA) and a member of the Congress, said, “The MHA told the Departmental Standing Committee on March 14 that not a single gazetted recruitment has taken place in Ladakh. Only subordinate-level posts, around 2,000 to 3,000, have been filled. Of the 3,000 recruitments conducted, most are in Samagra Shiksha, around 700. Others are mostly contractual or outsourced, with very few permanent positions at the subordinate level. It has been 6 years, and still, a proper recruitment process has not been streamlined in Ladakh. Thousands of Ladakhi youth are now overage and are still hoping for a recruitment opportunity".

He added, "We have also sent a petition to the High Court, and they finally said that the recruitment process will start in the coming months, but so far, nothing has happened. We want to request the government to fulfill the promises made. I also want to remind the Lt. Governor of Ladakh that not a single gazetted recruitment has taken place in the last 6 years. We urge the government to expedite the recruitment process as the youth are becoming desperate and frustrated, and are resorting to negative activities.”

Tundup Nurboo, Phyang Councillor said, “The government and corporates are trying to acquire land in Ladakh. We are working to protect Ladakh for the Ladakhis. All three powers of the Council, including land allotment, non-lapsable funds, and DSSRB—key features of the Council—have been frozen by the UT administration and MHA. Why is the government not allowing us to implement these? Since 2019, no new land allotments have been made for the public, and even the land allotted in the past is not being renewed.”