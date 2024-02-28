Himachal Pradesh: CM Sukhu Likely To Resign; Min Vikramaditya Quits, Speaker Suspends 15 BJP MLAs

Shimla:Sources said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is likely to step down from the top post, in a desperate attempt to save the grand old party's face.

The political turmoil in the hill state is more pronounced after the BJP candidate emerged victorious in the Rajya Sabha election due to cross-voting by Congress legislators.

The resignation announcement from the Congress legislator attests to the growing discontent among the party lawmakers. The party is now faced with the Himalayan task of keeping its members together to prevent the fall of its government.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has stepped down from his position, a day after the Rajya Sabha election went in favour of the Opposition in the state. Singh who resigned Wednesday is son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. He was elected to the Assembly from Shimla Rural seat.

In a separate development, Himachal Pradesh Speaker Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has suspended 15 BJP MLAs, including leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur, before he adjourned the House proceedings.

He adjourned the House till 12 pm. He said the suspension relates to that of the "misbehaving" with marshalls outside Pathania's office on Tuesday besides creating disorder in the House.

The suspended legislators are: Vipin Parmar, Vinod Kumar, Hans Raj, Janak Raj, Balbir Verma, Trilok Jamwal, Deep Raj, Surinder Shouri, Puran Thakur, Inder Singh Gandhi, Dilip Thakur, Randhir Sharma, Lokender Kumar, and Ranvir Singh.

"We are apprehensive that Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania might suspend the BJP MLAs so that the budget can be passed in the Vidhan Sabha," Thakur told reporters earlier in the morning.

He said the Rajya Sabha election had made it clear that the Congress government was in minority and demanded the resignation of Sukhu.

Earlier in the day, six Congress MLAs, who voted for the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, left Panchkula in a chopper. No details relating to their destination were disclosed to the media.

The legislators including Rajinder Rana and Ravi Thakur had left for Tau Devi Lal Stadium in BJP-ruled Haryana's Panchkula in the morning, said sources. The MLAs who went to Haryana from Shimla on Tuesday after casting their votes in the Rajya Sabha polls were learnt to be in touch with the BJP. The development has spun a crisis that has been engulfing the Congress government in the hill state.

Sources close to the legislators said they were "disappointed" with the working style of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the rebels have been urging the Congress top brass to change the leadership of the government.

Ravi dismissed Sukhu's claims that some party legislators were "kidnapped" and said that his freewill permits him anywhere he wants to go, referring to his Panchkula visit.

According to Sukhu, five to six Congress MLAs were "kidnapped" and whisked away by the CRPF and the Haryana Police.

Rebuffing Sukhu, Ravi had said "Hum ghumne aaye hain...this is my private time, so I can go anywhere".

Replying to a question on the possible floor test in Himachal Assembly, the legislator said, "In the interest of Himachal Pradesh and Lahaul and Spiti, we supported Harsh Mahajan ji (BJP candidate) so that we can get more budget (from the Centre)."

Ravi, Rana and four other Congress legislators have reached the PWD Guest House in Panchkula, where they checked into a hotel.

On Tuesday, the BJP pulled off a stunner on the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh by defeating the latter on the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat. Congress candidate's defeat has become the prelude for the BJP to launch its salvo of a no-trust motion in the Assembly.

Both candidates- Harsh Mahajan defeated Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi- received 34 votes each, resulting in a tie, prompting a draw of lots to decide the winner. The election official declared Mahajan as winner after the lots.

In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 legislators. The remaining three seats are held by independents.