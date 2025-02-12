Congress High Command To Decide On Rejoining Of DPAP Leaders: Jammu Kashmir Chief Tariq Karra

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra on Wednesday said that many Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leaders have approached the Congress party for rejoining.

"Their re-entry will be decided by the Congress party high command on a case-by-case basis," Karra said while replying to the question while addressing a press conference here today.

"Whereas DPAP president Ghulam Nabi Azad has clarified that he will not rejoin the party that he has left," the PCC president said.

Karra was addressing the press conference regarding the demand for restoration of statehood and launching a campaign 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq' to take feedback from people in different districts of the Jammu region.

"The BJP government has been time and again saying that statehood will be restored at an appropriate time, but they haven't been able to clarify when that proper time will come. What are their parameters to return the statehood and whether they want to return it or not?" Karra said.

"Now, we doubt their intentions as they have betrayed the people of Jammu and Kashmir after making commitments. They will have to come clean on that. Not only the central government and BJP leadership but also the J&K leadership of BJP will have to give answers," he demanded.

He reiterated that Congress, though being part of the government, will not join the cabinet till the restoration of statehood because it has remained the principal stand of the Congress party before the elections also.

Commenting on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah not being invited to a security review meeting, the PCC president said, "We are also disappointed with that. As a matter of propriety, keeping an elected CM out and a selected LG doesn't fulfil the norms of democracy. It is a wrong message and is against the spirit of democracy."