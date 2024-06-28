ETV Bharat / state

Congress High Command Deliberates On New TPCC President at Meeting In KC Venugopal's Residence

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 28, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

The Congress leadership is in the process of selecting a new President for the Telangana Congress. Key party leaders met in Delhi to discuss the matter, and a report will be submitted to AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge. The new president is expected to be announced by early July, with a possible cabinet expansion following.

The Congress leadership is actively working on selecting the new President of the Telangana Congress.
Hyderabad: The Congress leadership is actively working on selecting the new President of the Telangana Congress. A meeting was held at AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal's residence in Delhi on Thursday night, attended by key party leaders, including Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Sridhar Babu.

KC Venugopal is expected to submit a report on the discussions to AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge on Friday. The announcement of the new president is likely by the end of this month or in the first week of July, followed by a Cabinet expansion.

Several aspirants for the PCC president position have been in Delhi meeting party leaders. These aspirants include MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud, MPs Balaram Nayak, Suresh Shetkar, and AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar, along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Sitakka.

Mahesh Kumar Goud and Madhu Yaskhi Goud met Congress President Sonia Gandhi and KC Venugopal separately to express their interest in the post. Similarly, Sampath Kumar, Balaram Naik, and Suresh Shetkar have been engaging with Mallikarjuna Kharge, KC Venugopal, Revanth Reddy and Deepa Dasmunshi over the past few days.

Bhatti Vikramarka mentioned that discussions included the appointment of the PCC president and other crucial topics with a decision on the new PCC president expected soon.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to Warangal, initially scheduled for Friday, has been postponed to Saturday due to ongoing discussions in Delhi regarding the PCC president selection and cabinet expansion.

