Congress High Command Deliberates On New TPCC President at Meeting In KC Venugopal's Residence

Hyderabad: The Congress leadership is actively working on selecting the new President of the Telangana Congress. A meeting was held at AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal's residence in Delhi on Thursday night, attended by key party leaders, including Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Sridhar Babu.

KC Venugopal is expected to submit a report on the discussions to AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge on Friday. The announcement of the new president is likely by the end of this month or in the first week of July, followed by a Cabinet expansion.

Several aspirants for the PCC president position have been in Delhi meeting party leaders. These aspirants include MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud, MPs Balaram Nayak, Suresh Shetkar, and AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar, along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Sitakka.