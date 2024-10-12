Congress Has To Take Everyone Along To Defeat BJP: Owaisi

Hyderabad: Observing that the Congress party alone can not defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi (BJP), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said the grand old party has to take on board everyone to succeed. Addressing a public meeting at Vikarabad in Telangana on Friday night, he also said social instability would be "triggered" in the country if the waqf amendment bill is enacted into legislation.

Reacting to Congress' defeat in the recently held Assembly polls in Haryana, he said 'secular' parties used to blame him for causing a split in anti-BJP votes in elections, and asked how the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party lost in the northern state though the AIMIM did not field candidates.

"How did they (BJP) win (Haryana)? I was not there. Otherwise, they would have said 'B Team'... They lost there. Now, you tell me, they lost because of whom?," he said, addressing a public meeting at Vikarabad. "I would like to tell the old party. Understand what I am saying. You have to take everyone along to defeat Modi (BJP). You will not be able to do anything alone," he said.

The BJP clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana, overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback. The saffron party won 48 of the 90 assembly seats in Haryana, well above the simple majority mark of 46. Owaisi claimed that mosques and dargahs would be snatched away if the waqf bill becomes a legislation.

"I am telling Modi, if this waqf law is made, social instability would be created in the country. We will take the country to the 1980s and 1990s. We lost one mosque. We will not lose any mosque or graveyard now," he said. In an indirect reference to Yati Narsinghanand, head priest of a temple in Uttar Pradesh, who allegedly made derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad, Owaisi claimed that "Modi and Yogi are protecting him". It is regrettable that he has not yet been arrested, he said.

Continuing his support for the Palestine cause, Owaisi asked why PM Modi is not speaking though "Israel attacked UN army" in Lebanon and 40,000 were killed in Gaza. He also asked why India was giving weapons to Israel.