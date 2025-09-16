ETV Bharat / state

Congress Govt Agenda Behind 'Caste Census' Is To Divide Veerashaiva-Lingayat Community: Vijayendra

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday alleged that the agenda of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Congress government behind the "caste census" is to divide the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community in the state. BJP leaders from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, like former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, Jagadish Shettar, Union Minister of State V Somanna among others, held a meeting to discuss the strategy ahead of the caste census.

The state's Social and Educational Survey, popularly known as the caste census, will be conducted between September 22 and October 7 at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore.

"Senior leaders of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community met today and discussed in detail about the caste census, which the state government is planning to carry out. Firstly, the state government has no authority or there is no legal provision for the government to do the caste census, but in the name of socio-economic survey, the Siddaramaiah government is trying to do it," Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the agenda of the Siddaramaiah government is to divide the Hindu religion, the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.