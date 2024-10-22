ETV Bharat / state

Cong Releases 1st List Of 21 Candidates For Jharkhand Polls, Rameshwar Oraon Fielded From Lohardaga

New Delhi: The Congress released its first list of 21 candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly polls on Monday night, fielding Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon from the Lohardaga seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar, the party in charge of Tripura, Odisha and Nagaland, will contest the election from the Jamshedpur East constituency.

The former police officer, who has been a Lok Sabha MP from Jamshedpur in the past, is contesting the Assembly polls this time.

Oraon, also a former police officer, is a former Jharkhand Congress chief.