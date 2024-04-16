Congress Did Injustice to People, While Modi Government Gave a Safe Environment: Haryana CM

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday hit out at Congress saying the grand old party did injustice to people while the Narendra Modi-led government has worked to increase the country's respect across the globe.

Addressing the 'Vijay Sankalp' meeting in support of BJP candidate Rao Rajendra Singh in Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha's Amer, Saini said, "Rajasthan is the land of heroes. Rajasthan will continue to flourish under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Only one voice is coming from Rajasthan that by winning all 25 seats, Narendra Modi will be made Prime Minister for the third time. PM Modi has worked to increase India's respect in the world. With the development of the country, the benefits of government schemes have reached the last person."

Hitting out at the Congress, the Haryana Chief Minister said, "Earlier they used to send Rs 1 from Delhi and 15 paise used to reach the public, but now with the double engine government in power, entire money is reached to the public."

"Congress talks about doing justice in its manifesto, but where was it for 55 years? The country has seen the rule of Congress. Congress has done injustice to the people of the country for 55 years. Justice has been given by the Modi-led government," he added.

"Earlier examination papers used to be leaked and the youth suffered. Narendra Modi has pledged that if the paper is leaked, strict action will be taken," he added. He asserted that Narendra Modi has given a safe environment to the country in the last 10 years and worked to unite the country.