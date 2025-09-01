ETV Bharat / state

Congress Demands High-Level Probe Into Vaishno Devi, Chishoti Pilgrim Deaths

Srinagar: After more than 100 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir due to recent weather calamities, the Congress has demanded a “high-level inquiry” to probe the alleged systemic lapses and negligence behind the pilgrim deaths in Chishoti in Kishtwar and Vaishno Devi in Katra.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra said that the disasters that hit the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi yatra in Katra and the Machail Yatra in Chishoti, in which more than 100 pilgrims died, are heart-wrenching tragedies which shook the nation.

“We strongly urge the establishment of an independent, high-level inquiry to thoroughly investigate the systemic lapses and negligence that led to the heartwrenching tragedies at Vaishno Devi and Chishoti,” Karra said in a statement. “These disasters have shaken the nation, and accountability must be ensured to deliver justice to the victims and their families. The government must act swiftly to implement robust preventive measures to safeguard lives and prevent such devastating incidents in the future.”

The probe demand comes on a day when the Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to Jammu to assess the situation that arose after the flood in the region. The Congress has demanded an immediate, comprehensive, and well-funded relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction package to support the affected communities and rebuild their lives with dignity.