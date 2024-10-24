ETV Bharat / state

Congress Unveils Candidates For Rajasthan By-Polls: Key Names And Seats Announced

The Congress has announced candidates for seven Rajasthan assembly by-polls, including Amit Ola in Jhunjhunu and Aryaan Khan in Ramgarh.

The Congress has announced candidates for seven Rajasthan assembly by-polls, including Amit Ola in Jhunjhunu and Aryaan Khan in Ramgarh.
File Photo Of Congress Flag (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Jaipur: The Congress has officially announced its candidates for the upcoming by-polls on seven assembly seats in Rajasthan. The list, released by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) late Wednesday night, features Amit Ola, son of sitting MP Brijendra Ola, contesting from Jhunjhunu and Aryaan Khan running for the Ramgarh seat, which became vacant after his father Zubair Khan's passing.

Deendayal Bairwa will represent the party from Dausa, while Kastoor Chand Meena, Ratan Choudhary, Mahesh Roat, and Reshma Meena have been nominated for Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasi, and Salumbar, respectively.

Notably, the Congress has opted not to form an alliance with any regional party for these by-polls, a departure from their strategy in the Lok Sabha elections. In contrast, the BJP has already announced candidates for six of the seven seats, with the exception of Chorasi.

The deadline for filing nominations is October 25, Voting for the seven assembly seats, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasu, Salumbar, and Ramgarh will take place on November 13, with results expected on November 23. Four of these seats were previously held by the Congress, while one each was held by the BJP and the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP).

The by-polls are necessitated by the deaths of siting MLAs, including Congress' Zubair Khan in Ramgarh and BJP's Amritlal Meena in Salumbar. Additionally, five constituencies require by-polls because their MLAs were elected as MPs in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Currently, the Rajasthan assembly has 200 seats, with the BJP holding 114, the Congress 65, and the remainder divided among smaller parties and independent members.

Read More

  1. INDIA Bloc Candidates To Contest UP By-Polls On 'Cycle' Symbol
  2. Karnataka By-Polls: Cong Likely To Announce Candidates On Tuesday, Says Siddaramaiah

Jaipur: The Congress has officially announced its candidates for the upcoming by-polls on seven assembly seats in Rajasthan. The list, released by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) late Wednesday night, features Amit Ola, son of sitting MP Brijendra Ola, contesting from Jhunjhunu and Aryaan Khan running for the Ramgarh seat, which became vacant after his father Zubair Khan's passing.

Deendayal Bairwa will represent the party from Dausa, while Kastoor Chand Meena, Ratan Choudhary, Mahesh Roat, and Reshma Meena have been nominated for Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasi, and Salumbar, respectively.

Notably, the Congress has opted not to form an alliance with any regional party for these by-polls, a departure from their strategy in the Lok Sabha elections. In contrast, the BJP has already announced candidates for six of the seven seats, with the exception of Chorasi.

The deadline for filing nominations is October 25, Voting for the seven assembly seats, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasu, Salumbar, and Ramgarh will take place on November 13, with results expected on November 23. Four of these seats were previously held by the Congress, while one each was held by the BJP and the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP).

The by-polls are necessitated by the deaths of siting MLAs, including Congress' Zubair Khan in Ramgarh and BJP's Amritlal Meena in Salumbar. Additionally, five constituencies require by-polls because their MLAs were elected as MPs in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Currently, the Rajasthan assembly has 200 seats, with the BJP holding 114, the Congress 65, and the remainder divided among smaller parties and independent members.

Read More

  1. INDIA Bloc Candidates To Contest UP By-Polls On 'Cycle' Symbol
  2. Karnataka By-Polls: Cong Likely To Announce Candidates On Tuesday, Says Siddaramaiah

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMIT OLA JHUNJHUNU SEATCONGRESS CANDIDATES RAJASTHAN POLLSARYAAN KHAN IN RAMGARHAICC LIST OF CANDIDATESRAJASTHAN BY POLLS CONGRESS LIST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.