At CWC Meet, Kharge Attacks Modi, Invokes Gandhi & Vows To Carry Forward Sardar Patel Legacy

Ahmedabad: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge paid glowing tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting kicked off at the Sardar Patel Memorial in Ahmedabad. Kharge began his address with the mention of the Father of the Nation and said that this year is the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's becoming Congress president. Mallikarjun Kharge said that Ahmedabad, a city more than 600 years old, is like a 'pilgrimage place' for his party.

"There is Sabarmati Ashram, Sardar Patel National Memorial and many memories. This session is dedicated to Gandhiji's becoming Congress President and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel Saheb. Gujarat has been an invaluable contribution to the construction of the Congress. The 3 great personalities born here, Dada Bhai Naoroji, Gandhiji and Sardar Patel brought fame to the Congress worldwide," Kharge said.

He continued, "Gandhiji was the president of Congress. Our great leader Sardar Patel formed a strong nation by integrating the Raje-Rajwars of India. On October 31, we will celebrate his 150th birth anniversary across the country. We also know that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose became Congress president in Gujarat in 1938. Gujarat has also contributed a lot in influencing the life of Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar, chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee. The place where we are organising our session is the inspiration. From here, Gandhiji started the Dandi march on March 12, 1930, with just 79 satyagrahis. The British were shaken by that salt satyagraha."

He said 75 years later in 2005, the Congress again took out the Dandi Yatra, which inspired the youth of the country. According to him, under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress became a party of villages, farms, labourers and the poor. The weaker sections got a voice.

"Antyodaya was the thinking of Gandhiji. What Gandhiji said for the Congress on 15 June 1946 is equally important in today's era. Be it Hindus, Muslims or of any caste, all are equal in the Congress." he added.

Kharge said Gandhiji at the AICC meeting in 1947 while speaking on a resolution against the communal institutions said the Congress is the servant of the whole country and all sects. "The proper answer to communal institutions and their poisonous principles and works will be to prepare a strong referendum so that they will become ineffective. These were the words of Gandhiji. I am telling these to see my young people wake up. Between 1920 and 1947, there was no important proposal of the Congress on which Gandhiji did not have a mark," Kharge pointed out.

At the same time, Kharge also slammed the Centre, criticising PM Modi and the BJP for reservation and the waqf bill. "If this continues, Narendra Modi will sell the country one day," he said. He also dwelt upon the USA's tariff imposition, inflation, and joblessness in India.