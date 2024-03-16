Congress Could Not Handle Its Own Family and Was Blaming BJP for Its Own Failures: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh): Hitting out at Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for his allegations that BJP destabilized the state government, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the "Congress could not handle its own family" and was "blaming the BJP for its own failures".

"The BJP had nothing to do with the infighting in the Congress party," Thakur said while addressing the people at Nadaun Kaswa in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district. The BJP leader said the people of the state were fed up with the government for its anti-people stance while the Congress MLAs were fed up with the working system of the government.

Earlier, Thakur flagged off a bike rally in Nadaun assembly constituency under the drug de-addiction campaign. Speaking on the occasion, the Union minister said it is important to keep the youth away from drugs and reduce road accidents. "The BJP would contest elections in the country on the issue of development and will win over 400 seats under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Thakur said and exhorted the people to rally behind the BJP for their own welfare and reject anti-people and anti-national agenda of the Congress and its allies.

He informed that projects worth Rs 2,700 crore were approved for Himachal Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, out of which Rs 850 crore has been approved for the roads of Hamirpur parliamentary constituency under the BJP government.