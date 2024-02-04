Congress Contemplates Action Against Navjyot Sidhu for Skipping Poll Meeting

Chandigarh: Congress may take action against Navjyot Sidhu for skipping election committee meeting on February 1 and holding a parallel meeting with some party leaders. Punjab Congress has sent a complaint along with a report to the party high command.

According to Congress insiders, the party is considering to issue show cause notice to him for not attending the election committee meeting that was held by Punjab Congress in-charge Devendra Yadav. It may take disciplinary action against Sidhu after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's rally in Samrala in Ludhiana on February 11, sources said.

Yadav, who was touring Punjab during the last few days held a meeting of the election committee on February 1. However, Sidhu did not attend it although he is a member of the committee. Instead he held a parallel meeting and posted photographs on social media.

The leaders of the state unit have accused Sidhu of trying to display power by holding a parallel meeting while skipping one where he is a member. It has also come to light that several phone calls and messages sent to Sidhu by Yadav regarding the meeting went unanswered.

Sidhu had earlier came under fire for holding separate rallies in Bathinda and Hoshiarpur without discussing with the state unit. He had met Yadav last month and later said that discipline should be same for everyone. He had said that discipline cannot be one thing for some leaders and another thing for the others.