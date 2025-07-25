ETV Bharat / state

Congress Concerned Over Reduction Of Votes In Bihar Polls

New Delhi: The Congress managers are concerned that the likely reduction of over 51 lakh votes from the Bihar voter list due to the ongoing voter list revision could impact the coming assembly elections.

According to Congress insiders, in the 2020 assembly elections, both the opposition Mahagathbandhan, including Congress and RJD and Left parties and the NDA, including JD-U-BJP, had got 37 per cent vote share each. The difference between their total votes was only 12000, and there were several seats with a victory margin of less than a few thousand votes. The NDA formed the government.

According to Congress insiders, the estimated reduction of over 51 lakh voters out of the total 7.9 crore voters in Bihar after the voter list revision is done, could reduce the significant number of voters across all the 243 assembly seats in the state and tilt the balance in favour of the ruling combine. Most of the voters whose names are going to be removed are poor and marginalised and support the opposition INDIA bloc, which is against the SIR, the insiders said.

“The Election Commission has said that 98 per cent of the SIR has been completed, and as per their estimate, the names of over 51 lakh voters are likely to be removed from the voter list. These are voters who are poor and marginalised, and a large number of them work outside the state. They come mostly from our support groups. The reduction of our supporters was the real aim of the SIR being done at the behest of the BJP, so the opposition could be targeted. The reduction of votes will take place in all the 243 assembly seats where the victory margins are usually by a few thousand votes. This could tilt the balance in favour of the NDA, which is facing huge anti-incumbency this time. The NDA had just 12000 votes more than the opposition alliance in the 2020 assembly elections. We had seen through their game and have therefore been opposing the SIR from the start,” Congress Lok Sabha MP from Bihar, Manoj Kumar, told ETV Bharat.