Congress Committed To Ousting NDPP From Power In Nagaland, Says AICC Secretary Ulaka

Kohima: The Congress is committed to bringing a change in the political scenario of Nagaland, by ousting the NDPP from power, said Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, the newly elected party in charge of the state on Wednesday. Ulaka met office bearers of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) to prepare strategies for the future, particularly the 2028 assembly elections.

“We are preparing for the 2028 elections to form a Congress-led government in Nagaland,” Ulaka said while addressing a press conference here. The people of Nagaland have shown their trust in the Congress party through overwhelming support in the Lok Sabha elections held last year.

The Congress, which does not have an MLA in the state assembly, won the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland after a gap of 20 years. Party candidate Congress candidate S Supongmeren Jamir defeated his nearest rival Chumben Murry of the NDPP, a BJP ally, by a margin of 50,984 votes.

The people of Nagaland under the current NDPP and BJP coalition government faced misgovernance, which has affected the state's development, alleged Ulaka, a Lok Sabha MP from Odisha.

Lauding the rule of Congress chief minister SC Jamir, he said, "It has been 20-22 years that we are out of power and I think the people of Nagaland deserve better governance, corruption-free governance, better solution to the problems.” The Congress is also confident of the regime change in the central government in 2029, he said.

“There is nothing that can stop us but as a party, as an organisation, what all things need to be done, we will do it right away and in a proper way," the Congress leader said. The AICC secretary also emphasized the party’s preparation strategy, which includes meetings with district committees, assembly-level Congress committees, and the identification of potential candidates for the upcoming elections.