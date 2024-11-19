Jammu: Congress Leaders Recall Contributions of Former PM Indira Gandhi on Her Birth Anniversary

Jammu: The Congress Party marked the birth anniversary of India’s first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, with several events held across Jammu. The central function, led by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra, took place at the party headquarters in Shaheedi Chowk and was attended by senior party leaders and members.
The day began with a floral tribute to Indira Gandhi’s statue at Indira Chowk, Jammu, organized by Congress Seva Dal, where leaders such as Tara Chand, Raman Bhalla, and Mula Ram, among others, paid their respects.
Addressing the gathering, PCC Chief Shri Tariq Hameed Karra praised Indira Gandhi as a visionary leader and a symbol of women’s empowerment. He underscored her pivotal role in strengthening India’s unity, secularism, and inclusivity. Karra also highlighted her achievements, including her leadership during the Bangladesh Liberation War, the historic Shimla Agreement, and her efforts to eradicate poverty through landmark welfare schemes.
"Her tenure as Prime Minister transformed the nation, emphasizing unity in diversity and strengthening the country’s social fabric," said Karra. He urged party members to carry forward the principles upheld by Congress leaders, especially in countering divisive forces threatening India’s unity.
Tara Chand, another prominent speaker, described Indira Gandhi as a defender of India's sovereignty and an advocate for women’s rights. He credited her for the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments, which granted 33% reservation for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions, a groundbreaking move for gender equality.
The event concluded with a call for unity among Congress workers and all citizens who cherish India's diversity and secularism. Leaders urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from Indira Gandhi's legacy to counter communal and divisive forces.