Jammu: Congress Leaders Recall Contributions of Former PM Indira Gandhi on Her Birth Anniversary

Jammu: The Congress Party marked the birth anniversary of India’s first female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, with several events held across Jammu. The central function, led by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra, took place at the party headquarters in Shaheedi Chowk and was attended by senior party leaders and members.

The day began with a floral tribute to Indira Gandhi’s statue at Indira Chowk, Jammu, organized by Congress Seva Dal, where leaders such as Tara Chand, Raman Bhalla, and Mula Ram, among others, paid their respects.

Addressing the gathering, PCC Chief Shri Tariq Hameed Karra praised Indira Gandhi as a visionary leader and a symbol of women’s empowerment. He underscored her pivotal role in strengthening India’s unity, secularism, and inclusivity. Karra also highlighted her achievements, including her leadership during the Bangladesh Liberation War, the historic Shimla Agreement, and her efforts to eradicate poverty through landmark welfare schemes.