Exclusive | Congress Cadres Infused With New Energy After Voter Adhikar Yatra, Claims Party Chief In Bihar

Patna: The success of Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar on the eve of the state assembly elections has given a fillip to the Congress that had been pushed to the margins of the state politics after 1990.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, the state unit chief of the Congress, Rajesh Ram, claimed that the party will contest the elections on a respectable number of seats in alliance with other components of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

"The Congress is fighting against the kind of politics Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) practices, be it acts against the Constitution or issues like vote theft. There is no role of elder brother or younger brother in this. Now the party is looking at how to strengthen INDIA,” he said.

He said the Congress has been able to win back the trust of Dalits and other marginalized communities of the state and its sole aim at present is to remove the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from power.

Responding to a query on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of votes in Bihar, Ram said that it is no longer a political issue but one connected with the people. Not only the people of Bihar but those across the country are going to raise the issue of vote theft, he said.

“The manner in which Rahul Gandhi has exposed vote theft, the people are convinced of the designs of the BJP in connivance with the Election Commission of India (ECI),” he said.