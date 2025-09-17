ETV Bharat / state

GST A Strong Base For Nation's Economic Progress, Says Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav

Alwar: Union Forest Minister and Alwar MP Bhupendra Yadav on Wednesday said GST has emerged as a strong base for economic progress of the country.

"Its implementation has simplified the tax system and every section of society is reaping its benefits," he said at the BJP office here. Yadav said before implementation of GST, traders and industrialists had to struggle with various complications of taxes and corruption.

"Due to different tax systems in different states, it was difficult for businessmen to do business. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the concept of 'One Nation, One Tax' by bringing the entire country under a single tax system. Now businessmen are not only able to do their businesses easily, but the transparency of the tax system has also given relief to the common consumers," he said.

The Union Minister said Congress and other Opposition parties boycotted GST and criticised it. "Congress had said the government which implemented GST would never return to power. But the truth is that after the implementation of GST, the NDA government returned twice under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.