GST A Strong Base For Nation's Economic Progress, Says Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav
The Minister said GST has simplified the tax system and every section of the society is reaping its benefits.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 7:04 PM IST
Alwar: Union Forest Minister and Alwar MP Bhupendra Yadav on Wednesday said GST has emerged as a strong base for economic progress of the country.
"Its implementation has simplified the tax system and every section of society is reaping its benefits," he said at the BJP office here. Yadav said before implementation of GST, traders and industrialists had to struggle with various complications of taxes and corruption.
"Due to different tax systems in different states, it was difficult for businessmen to do business. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the concept of 'One Nation, One Tax' by bringing the entire country under a single tax system. Now businessmen are not only able to do their businesses easily, but the transparency of the tax system has also given relief to the common consumers," he said.
The Union Minister said Congress and other Opposition parties boycotted GST and criticised it. "Congress had said the government which implemented GST would never return to power. But the truth is that after the implementation of GST, the NDA government returned twice under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.
Yadav said that the benefits of GST are directly reaching the poor, middle class and youth. "People will start getting the benefits of the GST slab reforms from September 22," he said.
The Minister said the service fortnight to celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday has started and will end on October 2 on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. He said the Prime Minister Modi has been emphasizing on cleanliness during the 'Seva Pakhwada'.
He said Alwar's ranking in cleanliness has improved from 364 to 54. A blood donation camp was organized by the party to mark the start of BJP's service fortnight. The Union Minister planted 500 saplings at the nursery as part of several programmes organised during the fortnight.
