Congress, BJP Trade Blame Over Rising Cow Deaths In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The Congress and BJP are at loggerheads over cow deaths and smuggling in Chhattisgarh. Congress state president Deepak Baij on Monday alleged that thousands of cows are dying from hunger and accidents due to the BJP government's negligence. He also added that millions of cattle have been smuggled to slaughterhouses after the current government assumed power.

Baij said that the BJP only plays politics in the name of cows, but is not taking any concrete steps towards their protection. Responding to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Devlal Thakur said that there is no shortage of fodder in the state, nor is smuggling taking place, but that the Congress is simply trying to mislead the public.

Speaking at a press conference, Deepak Baij said that thousands of cows are dying due to hunger and accidents in the state. “Over 500,000 cattle have disappeared from the state in the last two and a quarter years,” he added.

The Congress state chief alleged that under the BJP rule, the Congress government's schemes like Gauthan and cow dung procurement were discontinued, resulting in a disruption in the supply of fodder and water. As a result, a large number of cows are dying of hunger and becoming victims of road accidents due to roaming freely.