Congress, BJP Trade Blame Over Rising Cow Deaths In Chhattisgarh
Congress state president Deepak Baij on Monday alleged that thousands of cows are dying from hunger and accidents due to the BJP government's negligence.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 11:48 AM IST
Raipur: The Congress and BJP are at loggerheads over cow deaths and smuggling in Chhattisgarh. Congress state president Deepak Baij on Monday alleged that thousands of cows are dying from hunger and accidents due to the BJP government's negligence. He also added that millions of cattle have been smuggled to slaughterhouses after the current government assumed power.
Baij said that the BJP only plays politics in the name of cows, but is not taking any concrete steps towards their protection. Responding to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Devlal Thakur said that there is no shortage of fodder in the state, nor is smuggling taking place, but that the Congress is simply trying to mislead the public.
Speaking at a press conference, Deepak Baij said that thousands of cows are dying due to hunger and accidents in the state. “Over 500,000 cattle have disappeared from the state in the last two and a quarter years,” he added.
The Congress state chief alleged that under the BJP rule, the Congress government's schemes like Gauthan and cow dung procurement were discontinued, resulting in a disruption in the supply of fodder and water. As a result, a large number of cows are dying of hunger and becoming victims of road accidents due to roaming freely.
Citing examples, Baij said that in the past two and a quarter years, more than 1,200 cows have died of starvation, 850 were crushed in road accidents, and more than 200 died after consuming poisonous substances. “In Raipur's Samoda and Kharora cow shelters, the remains of dead cows lay in the open, being plucked and eaten by crows and animals,” he said.
He also alleged that under the BJP rule, cows are being smuggled to slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Baij also attacked the central government, saying that after the Modi government came to power, India has become the world's second-largest beef exporter.
“The highest number of slaughterhouses is operating in BJP-ruled states. In Madhya Pradesh, 15 to 20 slaughterhouses are slaughtering a large number of animals daily. The Congress leader also alleged that the BJP has taken donations from beef-exporting companies,” Baij added.
The Congress state president demanded that the government restart schemes like cow shelters and cow dung procurement in the state to restore fodder and prevent cow deaths. Refuting the allegations, the BJP said Congress only wants to create confusion by spreading lies.
Read more: