Congress, BJP Trade Blame As Tribal Groups Observe Jharkhand Bandh Over Various Demands

Ranchi: A statewide bandh called by tribal organisations in Jharkhand on Wednesday failed to make much impact as normal life remained largely unaffected in most areas, except for a few places in Ranchi where the supporters of bandh caused brief disruptions.
The bandh call was given in protest against the construction of a ramp, part of a flyover, near Sarna Sthal in Ranchi, which, the tribal groups said, threatened the sacred tribal religious site. Further, the tribal communities have demanded protection of religious sites of the ST community in the state, implementation of the PESA Act and removal of encroachment on tribal land, among others.
Several tribal groups attempted to block roads in Sirmatoli area, and in Kadru and Argora chowk areas, but elaborate security arrangements were in place to maintain law and order. There were no reports of any violence or major disturbances during the bandh, police said.
However, rural belts witnessed a slightly stronger impact of the bandh. Tribal groups in several districts observed the bandh to press for local issues and protest against what they see as the government's indifference towards their concerns.
Meanwhile, a political blamegame erupted between the ruling party and the opposition, with Congress terming the bandh a BJP-backed move.
"This bandh is backed by BJP, but nonetheless the whole event was a flop. This is just an attempt by the BJP to regain its lost tribal support. People across the state have rejected this bandh. BJP is trying to use tribal issues to gain support, but it will never succeed," said Congress spokesperson Jagdish Sahu.
On the other hand, BJP MLA CP Singh came out in support of the bandh and said the tribal groups reaction against the government's apathy is genuine. "The tribal communities are questioning their own state government. We had raised the Sirmatoli issue in the Assembly, but the Chief Minister (Hemant Soren) failed to respond," Singh said.
The saffron party leader categorically refuted the claims that BJP was behind the bandh and pointed out that many protestors were not even associated with his party.
Amid the blamegame, protestors have sought immediate dismantling of the newly-constructed ramp in Siram Toli, claiming that the structure obstructs access to their religious site and could impact its sanctity due to traffic movements.