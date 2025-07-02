ETV Bharat / state

Congress Begins Preparing For November Local Body Polls In Kerala

By Amit Agnihotri

New Delhi: The Congress has started focusing on the Kerala local body polls to be held in November as the contest will be a semi-final match ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, likely in April.

The Congress-led UDF has been in the opposition in the southern state for 9 years and hopes to return to power next year based on the huge anti-incumbency against the ruling CPI-M led LDF headed by Chief Minister P Vijayan.

The local body elections are fought in the southern state on party lines. Accordingly, strategy planning and ground-level protest movements to mobilise support for the semi-final match, as well as identifying potential candidates, have already started within the opposition grouping, which is also receiving inputs from Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

According to party insiders, the UDF will take up a slew of issues like widespread drug menace, unemployment, price rise and corruption from August onwards to seek the support of various communities.

“The local body elections are very important for us. They will be the semi-final match months before the 2026 assembly elections. The Congress has started preparing for the local body elections likely to be held in November, and we hope to do much better this time. The local teams are holding consultations. We have identified some issues like drug menace, unemployment, price rise and corruption affecting the people and will launch public movements over the same from August. Besides the main party, the students and women wings will also be involved in the protests,” AICC secretary in charge of Kerala PV Mohan told ETV Bharat.

“Priyanka Gandhi is not only the Wayanad MP, she is our leader also. She campaigned in the recent Nilambur by-election, which we won. This has given us a boost for the coming contests,” he said.