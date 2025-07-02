Congress Begins Preparing For November Local Body Polls In Kerala

By Amit Agnihotri
New Delhi: The Congress has started focusing on the Kerala local body polls to be held in November as the contest will be a semi-final match ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, likely in April.
The Congress-led UDF has been in the opposition in the southern state for 9 years and hopes to return to power next year based on the huge anti-incumbency against the ruling CPI-M led LDF headed by Chief Minister P Vijayan.
The local body elections are fought in the southern state on party lines. Accordingly, strategy planning and ground-level protest movements to mobilise support for the semi-final match, as well as identifying potential candidates, have already started within the opposition grouping, which is also receiving inputs from Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
According to party insiders, the UDF will take up a slew of issues like widespread drug menace, unemployment, price rise and corruption from August onwards to seek the support of various communities.
“The local body elections are very important for us. They will be the semi-final match months before the 2026 assembly elections. The Congress has started preparing for the local body elections likely to be held in November, and we hope to do much better this time. The local teams are holding consultations. We have identified some issues like drug menace, unemployment, price rise and corruption affecting the people and will launch public movements over the same from August. Besides the main party, the students and women wings will also be involved in the protests,” AICC secretary in charge of Kerala PV Mohan told ETV Bharat.
“Priyanka Gandhi is not only the Wayanad MP, she is our leader also. She campaigned in the recent Nilambur by-election, which we won. This has given us a boost for the coming contests,” he said.
According to party insiders, all state leaders have been asked to focus on the local body elections. As the high command had been concerned over differences among senior state leaders in an election year, the AICC revamped the Kerala team in May.
Sunny Joseph was named the new state unit chief along with three working presidents, PC Vishnunadh, AP Anilkumar and Shafi Parambil, to regroup the grand old party. Outgoing state unit chief K Sudhakaran was, in turn, made a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, giving him a central role.
“The new state unit chief is doing fine. He is energetic. The state team is united for the coming elections,” said Mohan.
According to the new state unit chief, his team had been protesting against health care services across the state over the past two days and will conduct more such agitations over the coming days.
“I have held consultations with the state executive committee and the political affairs committee over the past two days on how to prepare for the coming elections. The entire state unit is now geared up for the local body elections as well as the assembly elections after that. The candidate selection process has also started. We did not do well in the 2010 local body elections, but have recovered lost ground since then. We will protest against the policies of the LDF government over the coming days,” Sunny Joseph told ETV Bharat.
