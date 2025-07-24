Congress Backs Tejashwi Over Threat Of Boycotting Assembly Polls In Bihar

New Delhi: Congress upped the ante over the controversial Bihar voter list revision as it backed leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s threat of boycotting the Assembly polls by saying that ‘all options were open.’

The Congress, RJD and the Left parties, part of the INDIA bloc in Bihar have been opposing the ongoing summary intensive revision (SIR) of the voter list. The INDIA bloc firmly believes that the controversial SIR is part of a conspiracy allegedly hatched by the Election Commission along with the BJP to remove a significant number of the state’s 7.9 crore voters from the electoral list, including the poor and marginalized sections who generally support the Opposition parties.

The INDIA bloc fears a huge reduction in voter list by up to two crore can adversely impact the Opposition’s chances of coming to power and will indirectly help the ruling NDA in the assembly elections due in October-November.

The ongoing SIR has become a major political issue between the INDIA bloc and the ruling NDA. The bloc is fighting the issue both politically by taking out protest rallies and staging a state bandh on July 9. It even took the matter to the Supreme Court which heard the case on July 10 and will again hear it on July 28.

The INDIA bloc has scaled up its protests against the EC move, mobilized public support, questioned the validity of the past elections held with the same voter list and staged protests outside the state Assembly as well as the Parliament.

On July 23, Tejashwi had threatened that the INDIA bloc could consider boycotting the Assembly elections if there was no sanctity in the voter list. The Congress joined the issue a day later.

“The Congress was, is and will continue to oppose the SIR. We believe it is a theft of elections. The INDIA bloc is united over the issue and is regularly strategizing. On boycotting the elections, all options are open before us. Once we arrive at a decision we will make it public. We will fight the battle in the courts, on the streets, in the state Assembly and the Parliament,” AICC in charge of Bihar Krishna Allavaru told ETV Bharat.

The AICC functionary invited other like-minded persons or parties to join forces with the INDIA bloc over the SIR issue in order to broad base the political fight. “Anyone who is against the SIR is welcome to join the fight along with the INDIA bloc. Anyone who supports the exercise will be seen by the people as backing the BJP,” he said.

Congress insiders said, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi who is regularly monitoring the developments in Bihar as well as the progress of the SIR case in the top court, is concerned over the haphazard manner in which the exercise was being conducted.

The Election Commission’s affidavit filed in the top court on July 21, in which the poll panel said it would not be possible to accept the voter ID card, ration card and Aadhar card as stand-alone documents for SIR as suggested by the Supreme Court on July 10, has further riled the INDIA bloc.

“Aadhaar is generally accepted as a base for the various documents that are being sought by the EC for the SIR. But the argument that the same Aadhaar cannot be considered during SIR is strange. The actual aim is to somehow remove names of the poor from the voter list and this is being done at the behest of the BJP. The draft voter list will be the BJP’s voter list and not the people’s. It will help the BJP and not the people of the state,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.

The AICC functionary denied that the Opposition was upping the ante deliberately before the next hearing in the SIR case on July 28.

“It seems that the democratic right of the voters is being suppressed. The thoughts we share reflect the concerns of the people over the manner in which the entire exercise is being conducted. Our concerns are real and boycotting the elections is being discussed as an option. The INDIA bloc has come together against the SIR and will keep doing so. The BJP got worried as the INDIA bloc became stronger in Bihar. We hope to get justice from the court,” said Pasi.

The INDIA bloc of which the Congress is a part had been opposing the Bihar SIR from the start claiming that it would end up removing 20 per cent of the state’s 7.9 crore voters. The bloc had questioned the timing of the EC exercise and alleged that it was being done at the behest of the BJP which was concerned over losing the upcoming Assembly elections. The bloc had also raised a concern that the EC demanding birth certificates of parents from the voters was causing harassment to those who lacked proper documents and were working outside the state.