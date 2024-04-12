Congress Attempting to Break the Country on Basis of Language, Region and Caste: PM Modi

Barmer (Rajasthan): PM Narendra Modi, who is busy strengthening BJP's barricade ahead of the of Lok Sabha election commencing April 19, roared while addressing a public meeting in Barmer on Friday.

He launched a scathing attack on Congress and INDI Alliance in the public meeting and accused the Congress of attempting to break the country on the basis of language, region and caste.

Congress opposes every work which is in the national interest, alleged the PM. "Lying in the name of the Constitution during elections has become the fashion of Congress and INDI Alliance. The Constitution is Geeta, Bible and Quran for the government, no one can abolish it," he added.

PM Modi said in the public meeting that Congress stands with every force which is anti-national. "Ram temple is a sacred institution in the country, but the Congress opposed it. Yet, it protects the rioters who throw stones at the procession of Ram Navami in Rajasthan. Congress welcomes infiltrators coming to the country, but opposes the CAA which gives citizenship to our Dalit and Sikh brothers and sisters who opposed partition," he added.

The PM said that as Indians, the citizens of the country worship Shakti but the princes of Congress say that they will destroy the power of the Hindu religion. "They do not know the strength of my mothers and sisters. Only my mother and sisters will deal with the one who destroys this power.

PM said that Congress, which discriminated against SC, ST, OBC brothers and sisters for decades, is playing an old record these days. "Whenever elections come, it has become a fashion for all the friends of Congress and INDIA Alliance to lie in the name of the Constitution," he said.

The PM attacked the Congress for not allowing 'Baba Saheb' to receive the Bharat Ratna. The Congress tried to abolish the Constitution by imposing emergency in the country, he added.

The PM alleged that it is he who started celebrating Constitution Day for the first time in the country. "The Congress had opposed celebrating Constitution Day. I developed the Panch Teerth which is associated with Baba Saheb (BR Ambedkar)," he added.

Therefore, there is a need to be cautious of their 'gossip'. He said that Congress people should listen that the public has talked about 400 seats because you have tried to stop them from doing good work in Parliament for 10 years. That's why the people of the country want to punish you.

PM Modi said that as far as the Constitution is concerned, even if Baba Saheb himself comes today, he cannot abolish the Constitution. "Our Constitution is Geeta, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Quran, Bible for the government," he added/

PM Modi said that the INDI Alliance's hatred is evident in their manifesto. "The imprint of Muslim League is visible in this," he added.