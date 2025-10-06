Congress Attacks UP CM Yogi Over Death Of Dalit Youth In Rae Bareli
Hariom Valmiki, the 30-year-old victim, was mistaken for a thief and beaten mercilessly by some people in the Unchahar area. Five people have been arrested.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 4:24 PM IST
Rae Bareli: The Congress on Monday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the death of a Dalit youth in Rae Bareli. Hariom Valmiki, the 30-year-old victim, was mistaken for a thief and beaten mercilessly by some people in the Unchahar area. The video of the incident has gone viral, following which five people have been arrested and sent to jail.
"In the past few days, a Dalit youth named Hariom Valmiki was brutally beaten to death in Raebareli. This incident is a living example of the growing injustice, insecurity, and fear faced by Dalits and marginalised communities in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi government's insensitivity and the dismal state of law and order are clearly evident from this brutal murder," the UP Congress shared on X.
UP Congress president Ajay Rai visited the house of the youth in Fatehpur on Monday and met with the bereaved family. "He consoled the family and assured them that the Congress party will continue to raise its voice against this heinous injustice and will fight at every level to ensure justice for the victim's family," the post reads.
The Congress has demanded that the culprits should be meted out such a harsh punishment that it serves as an example for the future, the victim's family should be provided with compensation of Rs one crore, a government job to a family member, and adequate security.
विगत दिनों रायबरेली में दलित युवक हरिओम वाल्मीकि को बेरहमी से पीट-पीटकर मौत के घाट उतार दिया गया।— UP Congress (@INCUttarPradesh) October 6, 2025
यह घटना उत्तर प्रदेश में दलितों और वंचित समाज के प्रति बढ़ते अन्याय, असुरक्षा और भय की जीती-जागती मिसाल है। योगी सरकार की संवेदनहीनता और बदहाल कानून-व्यवस्था इस निर्मम हत्या से… pic.twitter.com/sAicGQmFwR
"The Yogi government should curb the injustice and atrocities being committed against the Dalit community and take concrete steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The Congress party stands with every victim and marginalised person. Our fight against injustice, oppression, and discrimination will continue relentlessly," the post says.
Congress district president Pankaj Tiwari said the matter is extremely serious and shameful. "To torture and kill a Dalit youth like this is a disgrace to humanity. MP Rahul Gandhi has spoken to the victim's family to express his condolences," he added.
ASP Sanjiv Kumar Sinha said on October 3, the body of the youth was found near the Ishwarpur railway station under the Unchahar police station area. The young man was beaten to death by a frenzied mob, suspecting him of being a thief. "However, the mentally unstable young man had come to meet his wife, who was posted as a cleaner in a bank located near NTPC. The police had registered a case and initiated action in this case," he added.
Following the incident, SP Yashveer Singh removed the in-charge of the concerned police station, Sanjay Kumar, and sent him to the crime branch. Apart from that, three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, have been suspended.
