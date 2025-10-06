ETV Bharat / state

Congress Attacks UP CM Yogi Over Death Of Dalit Youth In Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli: The Congress on Monday slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the death of a Dalit youth in Rae Bareli. Hariom Valmiki, the 30-year-old victim, was mistaken for a thief and beaten mercilessly by some people in the Unchahar area. The video of the incident has gone viral, following which five people have been arrested and sent to jail.

"In the past few days, a Dalit youth named Hariom Valmiki was brutally beaten to death in Raebareli. This incident is a living example of the growing injustice, insecurity, and fear faced by Dalits and marginalised communities in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi government's insensitivity and the dismal state of law and order are clearly evident from this brutal murder," the UP Congress shared on X.

UP Congress president Ajay Rai visited the house of the youth in Fatehpur on Monday and met with the bereaved family. "He consoled the family and assured them that the Congress party will continue to raise its voice against this heinous injustice and will fight at every level to ensure justice for the victim's family," the post reads.

The Congress has demanded that the culprits should be meted out such a harsh punishment that it serves as an example for the future, the victim's family should be provided with compensation of Rs one crore, a government job to a family member, and adequate security.