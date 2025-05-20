Congress Asks Centre to Come Clean On Pahalgam Attack, Operation Sindoor And Ceasefire

Jammu: The Congress party has asked the Centre to come clean on several issues that surround the Pahalgam militant attack on the tourists and the subsequent Indo-Pak military standoff.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Monday attacked the government for failing to convene a session of the Parliament to discuss vital issues.

JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra while addressing a Jai Hind Sabha at the party headquarters said that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has rightly accused Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar of committing a crime for informing Pakistan ahead of the attack on terrorist camps.

"Our armed forces bravely fought the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and furthered their glorious record of valour and bravery in conducting Operation Sindoor but it is highly questionable that our foreign minister has admitted that at the start of the Operation, the Government of India had informed Pakistan about the strike. This was done when our soldiers were risking their lives to attack the targets,” he said.

This meeting was followed by Jai Hind Yatra from Shaheedi Chowk to Indira Gandhi Chowk. Karra said that Rahul Gandhi stands right in stating that the nation wants an answer as to how the lives of soldiers were put to great risk.

He said the country needs to be taken into confidence over various developments from the Pahalgam attack to the announcement of a ceasefire by a third country which has happened for the first time in the history of India.

"Why was the security missing at a vulnerable place like Baisaran in Pahalgam despite prior intelligence inputs? This was a serious security lapse. Since the security of the union territory is directly under the Ministry of Home Affairs the government must own the serious security lapse leading to the martyrdom of 26 persons,” he added.

He further said the ceasefire announcement by the US President Donald Trump came as a surprise to the entire country as to how a third country could do so when Indian forces were ‘fighting a war against terrorism and a terrorist state’.

"The US President further claimed that he used trade to get the ceasefire between the two countries which is again very serious and needs answers from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the JKPCC president said.