Cong Appoints Rajesh Kumar As Chief Of Its Bihar Unit

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Rajesh Kumar as the president of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect, a party statement said.

Published : Mar 18, 2025, 10:23 PM IST

New Delhi: In the run-up to the assembly polls slated to be held later this year, the Congress on Tuesday appointed MLA Rajesh Kumar as the president of the party's Bihar unit, replacing Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

The appointment comes just weeks after the party appointed Krishna Allavaru as the new AICC in-charge of the state.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Rajesh Kumar as the president of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect, a statement issued by the party said.

The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC President, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, MP, it said.

Assembly polls are set to take place in Bihar later this year, where the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, of which the Congress is a part, is looking to wrest power from the NDA

