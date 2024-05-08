ETV Bharat / state

Congress Appoints Observers For Three Delhi Lok Sabha Seats

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

Sachin Pilot CP Joshi collage(File)

In a communique issued by Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal, Sachin Pilot is the observer for North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Chaudhary Birender Singh for North West Delhi and CP Joshi for Chandni Chowk.

Jaipur: Ahead of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2024, the Congress has appointed National General Secretary and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot as observer for Delhi's North-East Delhi Lok Sabha seat and Dr CP Joshi as observer for the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of Delhi.

The party has also appointed Chaudhary Birender Singh, who recently joined the Congress, as observer for the North West Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File)

In an official communique issued in this regard by Congress general secretary in-charge of Organisation KC Venugopal, read, “Congress president has approved the proposal to appoint the following leaders as AICC Observers for the General Elections to the Parliamentary constituencies in Delhi, with immediate effect. Sachin Pilot for North East Delhi, Chaudhary Birender Singh for North West Delhi and CP Joshi for Chandni Chowk”.

Sachin Pilot was active in election campaigning on many Lok Sabha seats of Rajasthan. Besides, he is also the general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh. Former Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi himself has contested from Bhilwara seat of Rajasthan.

Congress leader CP Joshi (File)

The Congress has fielded Kanhaiya Kumar from North-East Delhi against BJP's Manoj Tiwari, JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk against Praveen Khandelwal of BJP and Udit Raj from North West Delhi against BJP's Yogendra Chandoliya.

The Congress is contesting three of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi as part of a pre-poll agreement with the AAP, which is contesting on four seats. The seven parliamentary seats of Delhi will go to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election on May 25.

