Congress announces three more candidates from Karnataka including Ballari

By PTI

Published : 23 hours ago

Three more names including Sandur MLA E Thukaram for the Ballari Lok Sabha constituency were announced by the Congress on Friday.

Bengaluru: The Congress on Friday announced three more candidates, including Sandur MLA E Thukaram for the Ballari Lok Sabha constituency. The party has named Sunil Bose, Karnataka Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa's son, as its Chamarajanagar LS candidate.

"Bose has been in politics for the past 20 years and hence is eligible to get a Congress ticket," a close confidant of Mahadevappa told PTI. The party announced that it would be fielding All India Youth Congress General Secretary Raksha Ramaiah as its Chikkaballapura candidate, a Congress office-bearer said.

The party, however, has remained indecisive about Kolar, which has become a vexatious issue. Amid strong speculation that the party is keen on fielding Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa's son-in-law Chikka Peddanna, five legislators, including two ministers, threatened to quit. Alarmed by the rebellion over this issue, Congress has not yet named the candidate yet.

