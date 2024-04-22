Congress Announces Candidates for 28 More Assembly Seats in Andhra Pradesh

author img

By PTI

Published : 14 hours ago

The Congress has announced 28 new candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, replacing 10 previously declared candidates. L Rama Rao will contest from Visakhapatnam North, S Padmasree from Vijayawada East, T Kalyal Aszal Ali Khan from Kadapa.

The Congress has announced 28 new candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, replacing 10 previously declared candidates. L Rama Rao will contest from Visakhapatnam North, S Padmasree from Vijayawada East, T Kalyal Aszal Ali Khan from Kadapa.

Amaravati/New Delhi: The Congress on Monday announced the names of 28 more candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh and also replaced candidates in 10 constituencies declared earlier.

The Central Election Committee of the party announced candidates for Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam North, Vijayawada East, Ongole, Kadapa, Srisailam, Hindupur among others.

According to a press release issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), L Rama Rao will contest from Visakhapatnam North, S Padmasree (Vijayawada East), T Kalyal Aszal Ali Khan (Kadapa) and R Aswardha Narayana (Dharmavaram).

The party has replaced candidates in 10 constituencies. A Krishna Rao will contest from Srikakulam Assembly segment, D Srinivas (Gajapathinagaram), M Sushil Raja (Tadikonda SC), T Nagalakshmi (Ongole), D Subba Reddy (Kanigiri), N Kiran Kumar Reddy (Kovur), P V Srikanth Reddy (Sarvepalli), U Ramakrishna Rao (Gudur SC), Chandanamudi Shiva (Sullurpeta SC) and Mohammed Hussain Inayatulla (Hindupur).

With today's announcement, the Congress has come up with the names of candidates for 154 constituencies. The (CPI), Congress and CPI(M) are INDIA bloc partners in Andhra Pradesh. The Congress has allotted eight seats each to the CPI and CPI(M).

The INDIA bloc's seat sharing arrangement has been done for 170 Assembly seats and candidates for five seats are yet to be announced. Elections for the 175-member Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.

Read More

  1. LS Polls: Congress Releases List with 10 Names for Delhi, Punjab; Fields Kanhaiya, Channi
  2. BJP, Congress Accuse Each Other of Disturbing Polling in Manipur

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.