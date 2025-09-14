Parties Tread With Caution, Prepare For SIR In Jharkhand
Congress has started appointing BLA-1 and BLA-2 at all polling stations in the state. The party said the BLAs are the watchdogs of polling stations.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 5:50 PM IST
Ranchi: Political parties in Jharkhand have started preparing for the imminent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.
Congress has already started appointing BLA-1 and BLA-2 at all polling stations in the state. Congress state president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh termed the BLAs the watchdog of polling stations.
Similarly, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha termed its booth level committee members as its strongest tool against vote theft. JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said his party's booth level committee will immediately act if any discrepancy is detected during the exercise.
Former state president of Congress and AICC member Rajesh Thakur said the party's senior leader Rahul Gandhi had raised the issue of vote stealing. "We will not allow anything wrong in the name of SIR in Jharkhand," he asserted.
Kamlesh said the SIR should be conducted in a proper manner. "Otherwise our BLA will act like a watchman at every booth and will not allow any unilateral decisions," he said.
Kamlesh said his party will not allow any move to remove the names of anti-BJP voters in Jharkhand to succeed. Shiv Poojan Pathak, state media in-charge of BJP, said Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has become a complete hanger of the Congress in its greed for power. He said Congress has been disregarding the Constitution and now JMM is following it.
