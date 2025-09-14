ETV Bharat / state

Parties Tread With Caution, Prepare For SIR In Jharkhand

Ranchi: Political parties in Jharkhand have started preparing for the imminent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Congress has already started appointing BLA-1 and BLA-2 at all polling stations in the state. Congress state president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh termed the BLAs the watchdog of polling stations.

Similarly, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha termed its booth level committee members as its strongest tool against vote theft. JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said his party's booth level committee will immediately act if any discrepancy is detected during the exercise.