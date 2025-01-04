3 Detained In Chhattisgarh Journalist Murder; Congress Blames BJP's 'Jungle Raj'

Bijapur: War of words erupted between Congress and the ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh after the body of a journalist was found in a septic tank on a local contractor's property in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur city on Friday. Three persons have been detained in connection with the murder of the 33-year-old journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, police said on Saturday.

Congress on Friday alleged that law and order have been completely destroyed and that the state is under a 'jungle raj.' "Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar had exposed corruption in the road construction. After this, the contractor who built the road was angry. The contractor then called Mukesh, killed him and had the body dumped in the septic tank of his house. No one is safe in BJP's jungle raj," the Congress said in its official handle on X.

"Law and order is completely destroyed. It is not expected that the media will show this news and question the BJP government. We demand that strict action be taken in this case. Journalist Mukesh's family should get justice soon," it added.

Reacting strongly to the comments, BJP National Executive member Amit Malavya alleged that the contractor accused of murdering the journalist is a Congress leader. "The contractor accused of murdering the journalist is Suresh Chandrakar. Suresh Chandrakar is a big leader of Congress, who is given big responsibilities by Congress in every election", he said in a post on X sharing a photo allegedly of state Congress president Deepak Baij with the accused in the case.

Mukesh Chandrakar, a freelance journalist, went missing on January 1, and his body was found on Friday in the septic tank on a property owned by contractor Suresh Chandrakar at Chattanpara Basti in Bijapur town.

"Three persons have been detained in connection with the murder and are being interrogated," a police official said. The police, however, did not disclose their names and said the details would be revealed later in the day

Mukesh worked as a freelance journalist for news channels, including NDTV, and ran a YouTube channel, 'Bastar Junction', which has some 1.59 lakh subscribers. He had played a crucial role in the release of a CoBRA commando, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, from Maoists' captivity in April 2021 following the Takalguda Naxal ambush in Bijapur, wherein 22 security personnel were martyred.

Police suspect the murder is linked to a recent report of irregularities in road construction work in the district the victim had covered. Suresh Chandrakar is said to be involved in the work.

Journalists Protest

Journalists held a symbolic road blockade at Hospital Chowk on National Highway 36 in the city in the morning, demanding that the contractor's properties in Bastar division, including Bijapur, be attached and a case be registered against him.

They also demanded a death sentence for the contractor and others involved in the murder, removal of security detail for him, and sealing of his bank accounts, among other demands.

The protesting journalists also sought the suspension or transfer of the Bijapur superintendent of police. Protestors have warned of an indefinite road blockade from Sunday if their demands are not met. (With inputs from agencies).