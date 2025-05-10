Congress Alleges BJP Doing Politics Over Response To Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: The Congress has alleged that the BJP is playing politics over response to Pakistan sponsored terrorism even as it has extended its support to the Centre over the issue.

Congress leaders said BJP was trying to take credit for Operation Sindoor through social media by alleging that the previous UPA Government at the Centre was passive in responding to terrorism and wasted time in holding peace talks with a rogue neighbour as compared to the aggression shown by the saffron party which has sent a clear message to the enemy not to mess with it.

“It is very unfortunate that the BJP is trying to look for an opportunity in a national crisis. This is a time for a national strategy to counter Pakistan but the saffron party is trying to do politics. We believe that all the Central Governments in the past always had national interest, security and sovereignty as their priority. That was the expectation behind our unconditional support to the NDA government. The BJP must honour that tradition. The saffron party should keep aside its divisive thoughts and present a united India before the enemy and the world,” former deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo told ETV Bharat.

The Congress veteran further said that recently a journalist of a state-owned broadcaster had used the term ‘traitor’ for the grand old party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. “At every step we have stood by the government and the armed forces. We have lauded the bravery of the armed forces over their response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Our leaders have sacrificed their lives for the country’s security and integrity. The need of the hour is national unity and not targeting the opposition,” he said.

According to AICC functionary BM Sandeep, nationalism for the Congress means backing the Central Government’s decisions in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and putting aside valid questions from the Centre.

“We did not ask valid questions arising out of the terror incident as the country comes first for us before politics. But the saffron party is busy doing cheap publicity against us on social media. We are expected to be moral and refrain from criticizing the government in front of media but the same rule does not apply to the ruling party. This is not right. Why are all those who give lessons to the Opposition are silent over such petty politics being played by the ruling party. This is shameful,” Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

“If they like to spread falsehood about us, we too have several points to raise from their past. We thought this was not the time for politics but the saffron party thinks otherwise. I wonder if the ruling party’s targets are the terrorists and their Pakistani masterminds or the political opponents in our democratic system at a time like this,” he added.